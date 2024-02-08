Bovine Blog: Boise State Broncos Look For Revenge Against No. 22 Utah State

LOGAN, Utah – After suffering their first home loss of the season against Nevada, USU will honor Stew Morrill’s coaching career by renaming the Spectrum playing surface after the Aggies’ all-time wins leader.

No. 22 Utah State (19-4, 7-3) hosts Boise State (16-7, 7-3) on Saturday, February 10 at 8 p.m. (MT) in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.

“For me, when you think of Utah State Basketball you think of coach Stew Morrill, the legacy, the program and everything that he’s built.” @twes42 You can continue Stew’s legacy of enhancing Aggie Basketball by donating today! ➡️ https://t.co/8QSaA1Klsb pic.twitter.com/bAmC4GExgG — USU Men’s Hoops (@USUBasketball) February 8, 2024

The Aggie’s 13-game winning streak was snapped on Tuesday when Nevada went into the Spectrum and pushed Utah State around in a 77-63 loss.

USU needed overtime to beat the Broncos 90-84 in Boise earlier this season. Utah State is 37-21 all-time against BSU and is 20-4 in the friendly confines of the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. USU has won three straight against the Broncos.

Boise State Looks To Spoil Stew’s Night

Led by Ray Rice in his 14th season, the Broncos dropped their most recent game, falling 75-62 at Colorado State while Nevada was upending the Aggies.

Tyson Degenhart led Boise State with 24 points while O’Mar Stanley dumped in 20 in the Broncos overtime loss to USU on January 27. Chibuzo Agbo made 4 of 14 shots but played 41 minutes. Max Rice’s 14 points round out the Broncos’ double-digit scorers from that game.

Today is a Brand new Day! We have a Choice- Get Bitter or Get Better!! Get up and Get moving and find a way to get 1% better. #GoAggies — Danny Sprinkle (@USUCoachSprink) February 7, 2024

Boise State relies on its defense to set the tone, holding opponents to 66.8 points per game, the second-best mark in the Mountain West. USU averages 81 points a night, and its 90-point outing in Boise is the most points Boise has allowed an opponent to score this season. Neither team allows opponents to shoot over 30 percent from beyond the arc. The Broncos have been the best rebounding team in the MW this season.

Degenhart’s 16 points per game lead BSU and is the sixth-best mark in the league. Agbo (14.4 ppg) and Stanley (12.8 ppg) are among the conference’s top 20 scorers.

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

Listen to USU basketball games on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Follow @bpreece24