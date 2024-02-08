Who Is New Jazz Forward Kevin Knox II?

On the Site:
Feb 8, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY – Among the new faces joining the Utah Jazz after the NBA trade deadline is forward Kevin Knox II.

The 2018 lottery pick out of Kentucky will suit up for his fifth team in six seasons when he joins the Jazz as he looks to extend his NBA career.

Here’s a look at Knox’s history, and what he may offer the Jazz.

Jazz Acquire Kevin Knox II

Originally chosen with the ninth pick of the 2018 draft by the New York Knicks, Knox failed to find stable footing in the Big Apple, and was traded to the Atlanta Hawks midway through his fourth season.

After just 17 games with the Hawks, Knox signed with the Detroit Pistons in the summer of 2022, but was shipped to the Portland Trail Blazers in a four-team trade involving the Hawks and the Golden State Warriors.

Knox was released after 21 games with the Trail Blazers before re-signing with the Pistons last November.

The forward is on a one-year $1.8 million contract that will expire at the end of this season.

Why Hasn’t Knox II Stuck In The NBA?

Knox’s struggles in the NBA have come on both ends of the floor and were easily apparent from his early days with the Knicks.

Standing 6-foot-7 with fluid athleticism, Knox has the build of an NBA wing but hasn’t developed as either a shooter or creator to live full-time on the perimeter.

The forward is a career 39 percent shooter from the floor, 34 percent shooter from the three-point line, and has 228 assists in 306 career games.

However, when he’s been asked to play closer to the rim, his poor rebounding (2.9 rebounds per game) and shot-blocking numbers (0.3 per game) have limited his ability to stay on the floor.

Though he runs the floor well, Knox struggles to move his feet defensively against quicker offensive players.

At just 24 years old, Knox is coming off the best stretch of his career with the Pistons and still has time to further develop into a productive NBA player, but it’s unlikely to happen over the final two months of the season with the Jazz.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

