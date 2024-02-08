Utah Jazz Struggle To Keep Up With Suns In First Quarter

PHOENIX – In the first game following the trade deadline, the Utah Jazz fell behind in Phoenix as the Suns jumped out to an early lead.

Going into the second quarter, Utah trailed by 12, 40-28.

Suns All-Star Kevin Durant got whatever he wanted in the first quarter against the Jazz.

Durant scored 19 points on over 60% from the floor.

Walker Kessler led the way for Utah with eight points on 3/3. Kessler also recorded a block in his return to the starting lineup.

rook walker

🤝

rising stars pic.twitter.com/3eaYy1Cb0a — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 9, 2024

After trading away wins Simone Fontecchio and Ochai Agbaji, the Jazz opened up some minutes in the frontcourt.

Rookie Taylor Hendricks stepped in to fill that void and played well.

He showed his defensive impact with a statement block on Durant.

New-Look Jazz Face Suns Looking For Third Straight Win

The new-look Utah Jazz will look to earn their third straight win when they face the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night.

The Jazz have won back-to-back games over the Milwaukee Bucks and Oklahoma City Thunder to climb back to .500 on the season.

The Suns are also winners of two straight and sit at 30-21 on the season.

showin’ love, on the road 🖤 pic.twitter.com/tezONZF5Vm — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 9, 2024

After a 19-18 start to the season, the Suns have won 11 of their last 14 games. They climbed from ninth in the West to sixth during this stretch.

Phoenix is 3-0 this season against the Jazz including a double-overtime victory over November 19.

Taylor Hendricks will be available for the Jazz after being called up from the Salt Lake City Stars.

Hendricks promotion comes on the heels of the Jazz trading Simone Fontecchio to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday morning, and Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji on Thursday.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.