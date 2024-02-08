On the Site:
John Collins, Keyonte George Throw Down Highlight Dunks In Phoenix

Feb 8, 2024, 8:11 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PHOENIX – In the second quarter against the Phoenix Suns, Keyonte George and John Collins each rose up for highlight dunks in Footprint Center.

George’s dunk came in transition while Collins’ came off of a pocket pass from Taylor Hendricks.

The Jazz went down by double-digits in the opening quarter.

Utah looked for easy buckets at the rim as they tried to come back and got just that.

Phoenix didn’t slow down and maintained their lead going into halftime.

George had a productive first half in Phoenix. He posted 6 points and 5 assists in 14 minutes.

Collins was the second-leading scorer for the Jazz with 11. He added eight rebounds and an assist.

Utah trialed by nine at the break, 75-66.

New-Look Jazz Face Suns Looking For Third Straight Win

The new-look Utah Jazz will look to earn their third straight win when they face the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night.

The Jazz have won back-to-back games over the Milwaukee Bucks and Oklahoma City Thunder to climb back to .500 on the season.

The Suns are also winners of two straight and sit at 30-21 on the season.

After a 19-18 start to the season, the Suns have won 11 of their last 14 games. They climbed from ninth in the West to sixth during this stretch.

Phoenix is 3-0 this season against the Jazz including a double-overtime victory over November 19.

Taylor Hendricks will be available for the Jazz after being called up from the Salt Lake City Stars.

Hendricks promotion comes on the heels of the Jazz trading Simone Fontecchio to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday morning, and Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji on Thursday.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

