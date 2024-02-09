On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
FedEx truck crashes into Salt Lake City apartment building

Feb 8, 2024, 9:12 PM

Salt Lake City Police investigate a crash between a Chevy pickup and package delivery truck along R...

Salt Lake City Police investigate a crash between a Chevy pickup and package delivery truck along Redwood Road. (The Salt Lake City Police Department)

(The Salt Lake City Police Department)

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


SALT LAKE CITY — Police are urging drivers to practice safe driving after a delivery truck caused a crash Thursday morning.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said at approximately 10:19 a.m., a FedEx truck driver made an improper U-turn in front of a pickup, causing the two to crash at 170 N. Redwood Road.

Police said the impact of the crash caused the FedEx truck to run into the building.

SLCPD said paramedics took the FedEx driver to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not say if the pickup driver was injured.

Police gave the FedEx driver a ticket for making the improper U-turn.

