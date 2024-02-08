On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Utah Valley Falls To Tarleton State Following Second-Half Collapse

Feb 8, 2024, 8:24 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

OREM, Utah – The Utah Valley Wolverines fell to the Tarleton State Texans, 72-61, following a second-half collapse.

The Wolverines led by as much as 16 but got outscored by 26 in the second half.

UVU shot just 35% from the floor and 21.1% from deep. Ethan Potter led the way with 19 points off the bench.

First Half

After going down 5-0, Utah Valley answered with a 9-2 run to take their first lead of the game.

Drake Allen was all over the court for UVU. He scored or assisted on four of the first five baskets.

The Wolverines extended the run to 14-4 and led by five.

Utah Valley wasn’t done there though.

Led by Ethan Potter and Caleb Stone-Carrawell, UVU continued to pile on Tarleton State and found themselves up by double-digits with eight minutes left in the half.

After the Texans closed the lead to eight with five minutes left, UVU went on another run to close the half.

Potter led all scorers in the first half with 9 points on 75% shooting.

The Wolverines outscored TSU 13-6 going into the break and led by 15.

Second Half

The second half didn’t go nearly as well for UVU.

The Texans came out of the break with a different energy. Utah Valley responded well at first but that didn’t last long.

After three minutes, the Wolverines still led by 11, 41-30.

Tarleton State went on to close the lead under ten.

Following Potter’s layup, the Texans went on a 13-2 run to regain the lead.

UVU and Tarleton State traded blows over the next few minutes.

With six minutes left, the game was tied at 55.

Utah Valley went ice-cold down the final stretch.

The Texans closed out the game on a 17-6 run to secure the win.

After leading by as much as 16, Utah Valley fell to Tarleton State following the second-half collapse, 72-61.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

