Jazz Forward John Collins Opens Fourth Quarter With Back-To-Back Dunks

PHOENIX – After a rough third quarter, Jazz forward John Collins opened the fourth with back-to-back dunks to give Utah some momentum.

Collins played very well in Phoenix. He posted 21 points and 14 rebounds on 9/15 shooting.

Following a Taylor Hendricks rebound, Talen Horton-Tucker ran the break.

Horton-Tucker found Collins in the middle of the floor as he snuck past the Sun’s defense for an easy two-handed flush.

Both Hendricks and Horton-Tucker saw a bump in minutes following the Jazz’s deadline moves.

Collins’ second dunk came off a lob pass from Jordan Clarkson.

Utah looked to make a fourth-quarter comeback in Phoenix but the Suns held strong in front of the home crowd.

New-Look Jazz Face Suns Looking For Third Straight Win

The new-look Utah Jazz will look to earn their third straight win when they face the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night.

The Jazz have won back-to-back games over the Milwaukee Bucks and Oklahoma City Thunder to climb back to .500 on the season.

The Suns are also winners of two straight and sit at 30-21 on the season.

After a 19-18 start to the season, the Suns have won 11 of their last 14 games. They climbed from ninth in the West to sixth during this stretch.

Phoenix is 3-0 this season against the Jazz including a double-overtime victory over November 19.

Taylor Hendricks will be available for the Jazz after being called up from the Salt Lake City Stars.

Hendricks promotion comes on the heels of the Jazz trading Simone Fontecchio to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday morning, and Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji on Thursday.

