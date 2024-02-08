Suns Snap Jazz Two Game Winning Streak

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz fell to the Phoenix Suns 129-115 on the night of the NBA trade deadline.

Lauri Markkanen led the new-look Jazz with 22 points while John Collins added 21 points and 14 rebounds.

Playing without Devin Booker, Kevin Durant led the Suns with 31 points.

First Quarter

The Suns jumped out to an early 20-9 lead behind 11 points from Durant.

Walker Kessler helped keep the game close scoring eight points as he returned to the starting lineup.

Phoenix shot 15-24 from the floor as the Jazz defense struggled to get first quarter stops.

After one the Jazz trailed the Suns 40-28.

Second Quarter

Midway through the second quarter, the Jazz used a 10-2 run to trim the Suns lead to 11, 62-51.

After the Suns answered, the Jazz responded with another 10-3 run to trim the lead to eight in the final minute of the half.

Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 13 at the half while Durant had 23.

At the break, the Jazz trailed the Suns 75-66.

Third Quarter

The Jazz opened the half on a 12-6 run to trim the Suns lead to three with 8:30 left in the third.

Phoenix responded with a 13-0 run to rebuild their lead to 16.

Sign up for the new Jazz Notes newsletter! Receive game updates, exclusive analysis and chances to win Jazz tickets.

The Jazz were outscored 28-12 to close the third thanks to seven turnovers.

After three the Jazz trailed the Suns 109-90.

Fourth Quarter

The Jazz opened the fourth on a 6-0 run to trim the deficit to 13.

The Suns were forced to keep their stars on the floor throughout the quarter to keep the Jazz at bay.

Not one but ✌ dunks for John Collins #TakeNote https://t.co/hfRF3J9QZb — KSL Sports (@kslsports) February 9, 2024

Ultimately they didn’t have enough firepower to keep up with Durant and Bradley Beal who combined for 61 points.

The Jazz fell in Phoenix 129-115.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.



Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops