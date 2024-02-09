On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

EDUCATION & SCHOOLS

Draper parents upset after video with explicit image ends up in student curriculum

Feb 8, 2024, 9:50 PM

The image of two topless women in a YouTube video given to 8th grade students as part of a French D...

The image of two topless women in a YouTube video given to 8th grade students as part of a French DLI program at Draper Park Middle School. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


KSLTV.com

DRAPER — Some parents with students enrolled in Canyons School District are upset after a YouTube video with explicit images was not properly vetted and was shown to students as a part of an assignment.

The Canyons School District said a French Dual Language Immersion Program teacher had created a list of resources for eighth-grade students to use for a research project on the online student portal, Canvas.

The four-minute video on the history of Paris in the 1920s showed three photos of partially clothed women.

The district said Draper Park Middle School administrators immediately took the page down from Canvas and sent out an email to parents after it was reported to school officials on Wednesday.

“Nobody’s happy about it, everybody’s concerned that material that was not vetted, obviously,” said parent Arlene Hymas.

Hymas is the parent of a student who’s enrolled in the French DLI program at a feeder elementary school. Her child is supposed to go to Draper Park Middle next school year, but she is reconsidering it after she was made aware of the incident.

“As parents, we want to have trust in the school, that we can send our kids to school to be built up, uplifted, educated in a positive light,” she said. “I wish (the teacher) no harm, I just also wish my student not be taught by a teacher that made a massive mistake like that.”

Canyons School District said the teacher has been placed on administrative leave and is conducting their own investigation.

Below is the statement the district issued to parents:

We moved immediately today to shut down student access to a Canvas page that mistakenly contained a link to an unapproved YouTube video that detailed cultural and social movements in Paris during the 1920s. We appreciate the parents of students in the French language class who alerted us this morning so we could quickly “unpublish,” or make inaccessible, the page on which the link was found. The French language video features facts about the Roaring ‘20s, but also includes three photographs of partially clothed women. While this link was mistakenly used, we sincerely apologize for any concern this may have caused. Please be assured that Draper Park Middle’s administration will strongly reiterate with faculty and staff that all links to online content must be thoroughly reviewed before they are made accessible to students. Again, we apologize and express thanks for your understanding as we redouble our efforts to make sure all teaching materials have been approved for use. If you have questions or concerns, please send a message to the Principal’s Office at denzil.watts@canyonsdistrict.org.

KSL 5 TV Live

Education & Schools

Tom Golightly...

Shelby Lofton

BYU psychologist explains impact of controversial post on teen student-athlete

The parents of the 16-year-old girl at the center of a controversial social media post about her appearance told KSL they expect this situation will impact their daughter for some time.

3 hours ago

green mountains send up smoke to cover the sky...

Mike Anderson

New $850,000 grant to help Utah monitor wildfire smoke and protect students

We've all see it, the time in late summer and early fall when Utah skies become gray with wildfire smoke. Sometimes it's from other states, sometimes it's even from Canada.

4 hours ago

Usana volunteers...

Tamara Vaifanua

Volunteers needed for Usana Kids Eat Program

Volunteers are needed to help feed Utah students as a part of Usana’s Kids Eat program.

8 hours ago

The parents of a female student athlete are speaking out, calling for school board member Natalie C...

Shelby Lofton

Parents of female student-athlete at the center of controversy call on school board member to resign

The parents of a female student-athlete are calling on board member Natalie Cline to resign after she posted insinuating their daughter was a boy, yielding hateful comments.

24 hours ago

FILE — Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson listens to Gov. Spencer Cox as they release their proposed FY24...

Larry D. Curtis

Cox, Henderson denounce behavior of school board member Natalie Cline

Gov. Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson condemned the behavior of Utah School Board Member Natalie Cline Wednesday night.

1 day ago

A principal in Davis County School District is calling on parents to help him identify ad shut down...

Debbie Worthen

Davis County principal calls on parents to track down cyberbully on TikTok

An elementary principal in the Davis School District is asking all parents of sixth grade students to help track down and stop a cyber bully.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

Draper parents upset after video with explicit image ends up in student curriculum