Draper parents upset after video with explicit image ends up in student curriculum

DRAPER — Some parents with students enrolled in Canyons School District are upset after a YouTube video with explicit images was not properly vetted and was shown to students as a part of an assignment.

The Canyons School District said a French Dual Language Immersion Program teacher had created a list of resources for eighth-grade students to use for a research project on the online student portal, Canvas.

The four-minute video on the history of Paris in the 1920s showed three photos of partially clothed women.

The district said Draper Park Middle School administrators immediately took the page down from Canvas and sent out an email to parents after it was reported to school officials on Wednesday.

“Nobody’s happy about it, everybody’s concerned that material that was not vetted, obviously,” said parent Arlene Hymas.

Hymas is the parent of a student who’s enrolled in the French DLI program at a feeder elementary school. Her child is supposed to go to Draper Park Middle next school year, but she is reconsidering it after she was made aware of the incident.

“As parents, we want to have trust in the school, that we can send our kids to school to be built up, uplifted, educated in a positive light,” she said. “I wish (the teacher) no harm, I just also wish my student not be taught by a teacher that made a massive mistake like that.”

Canyons School District said the teacher has been placed on administrative leave and is conducting their own investigation.

Below is the statement the district issued to parents:

We moved immediately today to shut down student access to a Canvas page that mistakenly contained a link to an unapproved YouTube video that detailed cultural and social movements in Paris during the 1920s. We appreciate the parents of students in the French language class who alerted us this morning so we could quickly “unpublish,” or make inaccessible, the page on which the link was found. The French language video features facts about the Roaring ‘20s, but also includes three photographs of partially clothed women. While this link was mistakenly used, we sincerely apologize for any concern this may have caused. Please be assured that Draper Park Middle’s administration will strongly reiterate with faculty and staff that all links to online content must be thoroughly reviewed before they are made accessible to students. Again, we apologize and express thanks for your understanding as we redouble our efforts to make sure all teaching materials have been approved for use. If you have questions or concerns, please send a message to the Principal’s Office at denzil.watts@canyonsdistrict.org.