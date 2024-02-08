Southern Utah’s Last Gasp Effort Not Enough In Loss To Utah Tech Trailblazers

ST. GEORGE, Utah – The Utah Tech Trailblazers withstood a 10-2 run in the final 100 seconds to steal an in-state win over the visiting Thunderbirds.

Utah Tech (9-14, 5-7) hosted in-state rival Southern Utah (9-14, 4-8) in a Western Athletic Conference battle on Thursday, February 8.

Beon Riley’s 16 points and eight rebounds led Utah Tech to the win. Noah Gonsalves played all 40 minutes, hitting a pair of threes to score 15 points, seven rebounds, and two steals. Jaylen Searles finished with 13 points and three of UTT’s ten steals.

Zion Young’s 17 points led three Thunderbirds in double figures. Dominique Ford added 11 points, six rebounds, and four steals. Jamari Sibley tallied 10 points, six boards, and two blocks in the loss.

Recap

Hot shooting from Riley helped Utah Tech take a first half lead.

UTT led by seven when Prophet Johnson got all the way to the basket for a contested layup.

Prophet gets a tough one to drop! pic.twitter.com/UYnmm7sL0P — SUU Men’s Basketball (@SUUBasketball) February 9, 2024

The Trailblazers led 33-25 at the half.

Southern Utah battled back to take a 37-36 lead but couldn’t hang on in a challenging road environment.

Back 2 back?!?!? All tied up now pic.twitter.com/taUM0GRmr8 — SUU Men’s Basketball (@SUUBasketball) February 9, 2024

After surrendering the lead, Utah Tech tried to rely on its defense down the stretch. SUU kept the game close by attacking the basket.

Trailing 68-58 with 1:38 left, the SUU closed the game on a 10-2 run but couldn’t finish the comeback in a 70-68 loss.

Follow College Basketball With KSL Sports

Southern Utah heads to Phoenix for a matchup with first-place Grand Canyon (21-2, 11-1) on Thursday, January 18. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. (MT).

The Trailblazers continue their homestand when they welcome the California Baptist Lancers (13-8, 6-4) to Burns Arena on Saturday, February 10. Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. (MT).

KSL Sports coverage of College Basketball can be found here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @bpreece24