NFL Legend Steve Young Talks Super Bowl LVIII, Andy Reid, Zach Wilson

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU and NFL quarterback Steve Young joined KSL Sports Zone’s David James and Patrick Kinahan to preview Super Bowl LVIII.

The three-time Super Bowl champion was interviewed on the DJ & PK show on Friday, February 9.

On Sunday, February 11, Young’s former team, the San Francisco 49ers, will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the world championship contest.

RELATED: BYU Legend, NFL Analyst Steve Young Laid Off By ESPN

The former Cougar star previewed the matchup with James and Kinahan. He also discussed other topics, including his future in sports and what will happen to former BYU and current New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.

Steve Young on Super Bowl LVIII

Young on Brock Purdy and 49ers

“This team has been knocking at the door,” Young said of the 49ers and their recent Super Bowl appearances in 2013 and 2020. “They’ve been in championship games every year it feels like…This team has been there, they’ve just got to get it done.”

The former San Francisco signal-caller continued by discussing current 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, who was taken with the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Since then, Purdy has won the 49ers’ starting job and led the team to consecutive NFC title game appearances and this year’s Super Bowl. Purdy has already exceeded the expectations that landed on him when he became the NFL Draft’s Mr. Irrelevant. However, critics of his game are still out there.

Young said that he’s developed a relationship with Purdy and said the two-year standout doesn’t claim to be the biggest, fastest, or strongest. He’s been outspoken about being the opposite. Young said that with Purdy and every other great NFL quarterback, they’ve had weapons and excellent players around them.

Brock Purdy reveals the advice he has received from Joe Montana and Steve Young 👀 pic.twitter.com/KqPJaG7gQp — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) February 6, 2024

The former NFL star added that Purdy’s faith is his superpower. He said that Purdy’s belief in God has allowed him to dismiss the haters and has given him peace.

On the field, Young called the Iowa State product an “elite processor” of the game and talked about his talent presnap.

In addition to Purdy, Young talked about the talent on the roster of both the 49ers and Chiefs.

He listed off several San Francisco players, including Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams, Javon Hargrave, and Fred Warner.

Relationship with Andy Reid

Young talked about Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and called the fellow BYU alum “a dear friend.” Young talked about his relationship going “way, way back with Andy.” While at BYU, Young said that graduate assistant coach Reid “looked at players as partners and he respected players.”

Great moment on ESPN between Andy Reid and Steve Young. Young: “My JV coach [at BYU]. He taught me everything I know about quarterback.”#BYU #SuperBowl #ChiefsKingdom @kslsports pic.twitter.com/daxCWc1xYJ — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) February 3, 2020

Reid cared about players and their mental health, sleep, hydration, and more, according to Young.

“I’m really grateful for Andy Reid,” Young said.

Zach Wilson’s Future

“Quarterbacks thrive with support,” Young said. “You’d think there’d be so many organizations that would figure this out but they just haven’t.”

Young said most of the successful quarterbacks have come from systems led by Sean McVay, Andy Reid, Kyle Shanahan, Mike McDaniel, Kevin McConnell, and a few others.

“If you’re not in one of those spots, the tough gets significantly tougher,” Young said. “If you’re in one of those terrible places, it can crush you.”

Wilson is widely expected to be traded from the Jets this offseason. Young provided some advice for how the Corner Canyon product should move forward in his career.

“Zach’s responsible for Zach’s problems. Zach has to own that. No matter what, I think it’s important that you say that. Despite the fact that we know there’s a thousand mitigating factors,” Young said of Wilson. “Zach has to own it because if he doesn’t, the next place that he gets to, that’s hopefully a lot better for quarterbacks there will be other mitigating factors in the good spots.”

Young also listed his preferred landing spot for the former BYU star.

RELATED: Potential NFL Landing Spots For Jets QB Zach Wilson In 2024

“He needs to own it and make the changes,” Young said. “I believe of all the places that Zach could go to, my spot kind of handpicked if I could, would be to go to Sean McVay and behind Matthew Stafford.”

Young believes the Los Angeles Rams are a spot where Wilson could go and “really” learn the position from McVay’s coaching.

To listen to Young’s entire conversation with James and Kinahan, check out the audio player above. You can listen to the DJ & PK show on weekdays from 6-10 a.m. (MT) on KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM & 1280 AM).

Local Players, Coaches In Super Bowl LVIII

Here are the local NFL players and coaches from the 49ers and Chiefs that will participate in Super Bowl LVIII:

San Francisco 49ers

Mitch Wishnowsky – Punter (Utah)

Fred Warner – Linebacker (BYU)

Cameron Latu – Tight End (Olympus High School)

Kansas City Chiefs

Andy Reid – Head Coach (Former BYU offensive lineman and graduate assistant)

Porter Ellett – Assistant Running Backs Coach (BYU alum)

Alex Whittingham – Defensive Quality Control (Former Utah linebacker)

Matt Bushman – Tight End (BYU)

RELATED: Steve Young Congratulates Andy Reid On Super Bowl LVII Victory

About Steve Young

After a standout career at Greenwich High School in Connecticut, Young was a star quarterback at BYU from 1981-83. During his time with the Cougars, Young won the Davey O’Brien Award and Sammy Baugh Trophy. He was also a runner-up for the Heisman Trophy.

He finished his college career with 7,733 passing yards and 56 touchdowns with a 65.2 completion rate. He also ran the ball for 1,084 yards and 18 touchdowns.

During the 1984 USFL Draft, Young was selected with the No. 11 overall pick by the Los Angeles Express. He played for the Express until 1985. Young moved to the NFL in 1985 and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was with the Bucs until 1986. In 1987, the Buccaneers traded the former BYU star to the San Francisco 49ers.

After serving as Joe Montana’s backup, Young became the Niners’ starting quarterback and led the team to three Super Bowl championships before retiring in 1999.

All of Steve Young’s 6 Touchdowns in Super Bowl 29! He truly ripped the monkey off his back during Super Bowl 29. To this day, its still the greatest performance in Super Bowl history 🔥. #49ers #FTTB #SteveYoung pic.twitter.com/FXao5RjXM9 — Chris – NFL Content (@chrissantosss_) February 6, 2024

Young threw for 33,124 yards, 232 touchdowns, and 107 interceptions. He also ran for 4,239 yards and 43 touchdowns in the NFL.

He finished his career with three Super Bowl rings, a Super Bowl MVP award, and a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Steve Young was such an incredible scrambler. @49ers pic.twitter.com/iZdAMcO5Jr — NFL Legacy (@NFLLegacy) April 2, 2019

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland