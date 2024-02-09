On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Bodies of 5 victims and apparent shooter recovered from Philadelphia-area house set on fire as responding police were shot

Feb 9, 2024, 1:17 PM

Police on the scene of a possible active shooter situation in East Lansdowne, Pennsylvania, on Febr...

Police on the scene of a possible active shooter situation in East Lansdowne, Pennsylvania, on February 7. Mandatory Credit: KYW

CNN's Profile Picture

BY  DANNY FREEMAN, JOHN MILLER, CELINA TEBOR AND MICHELLE KRUPA, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — Authorities believe they have recovered the bodies of all five family members from a burned-out home near Philadelphia, along with the remains of the relative suspected of unleashing gunfire there Wednesday as police arrived, a prosecutor said Friday.

A grandmother identified her son – Canh Le, 43 – as the man who began firing with relatives in the home, she told CNN affiliate WPVI.

“Our assumption is that they were shot by gunfire and then there was a fire set,” Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said during a news conference.

“If the torso recovered with the firearm is, in fact, (the shooter), the criminal investigation will be closed because we will have found the person we believe at least killed one person in this home and probably killed all the others himself,” Stollsteimer said Friday.

A medical examiner now will use DNA and dental records to try to identify each set of remains, along with the manner and cause of death, and the home in East Lansdowne will be handed over the city and torn down, Stollsteimer added.

Le on Wednesday argued with and told his 13-year-old niece he was going to get a gun, Chin Le told CNN affiliate WPVI. Then, his mother and her husband left the house, and he called 911, she told WPVI.

Three adults and three children had been feared dead, Stollsteimer said Thursday. Canh Le, along with Chin Le’s other son, Xuong Le, and his wife, Britni Le, were believed to have died, along with their children: NaKayla, 13, NaTalya, 17, and Xavier, 10, the grandmother told WPVI.

Officials had believed the person who shot at the officers responding to a report a child had been shot at the home was among those in the home, Stollsteimer said in a Wednesday news conference and an interview with CNN affiliate KYW-TV.

Authorities Thursday recovered the torso and a rifle from the “unstable” home as detectives methodically combed the crime scene with excavation experts and a drone, the district attorney said. Nobody had been left alive inside, he said.

The recovery process may take “hours” or even “days,” Stollsteimer said Thursday.

Authorities had been working to nail down “whether or not an 11-year-old girl was or was not shot,” as well as who shot the officers, Stollsteimer said Wednesday. Also among the lingering questions is how and when the fire started – and who started it.

A chaotic scene unfolded in and around the home Wednesday as flames swallowed most of the structure, leaving nothing but a charred shell that released massive black smoke plumes, footage from CNN affiliate WPVI shows.

With the fire still raging, an armored vehicle at one point rammed the house, WPVI footage shows.

“I heard a lot of gunshots … and I just (saw) cops running from everywhere,” one neighbor told WPVI, adding they heard authorities yelling about an “active shooter.”

The family had lived in the house for at least five years, a neighbor told CNN.

Responding officers ‘met by gunfire’

Earlier Wednesday, a person had been barricaded in the house, a Delaware County law enforcement source told CNN.

Authorities then got a 911 call just before 3:50 p.m. Wednesday reporting “an 11-year-old girl had been shot” at the home in a borough a few miles west of downtown Philadelphia, Stollsteimer said at the news conference.

Someone claiming to be a child apparently called police and said they had been shot, another source briefed on the situation told CNN, adding it was unclear whether a child had actually been shot.

Officers from three agencies responded and were “immediately met by gunfire,” Stollsteimer said. Two officers were struck and “dragged out of danger” by colleagues, he said.

Officer David Schiazza, 54, of the Lansdowne Police Department, suffered a gunshot wound to his leg, Stollsteimer said; he was released Thursday afternoon from a Philadelphia hospital. Officer John Meehan, 44, of the East Lansdowne Police Department, suffered a gunshot wound to his left arm that required a lengthy surgery, he said; he was expected to be released by Friday. Both are 22-year veterans with their respective departments, he said.

After officers responded, the house was set ablaze, Stollsteimer said. The block was emptied of people and the fire brought mostly under control, though it still smoldered Wednesday night, Stollsteimer said at that time.

The William Penn School District is providing counselors to support students and staff, it said in a statement. “This is a time when we need to be there for each other and to provide reassurance for our students, as it is impossible to make sense of what occurred,” the district said.

This story has been updated with additional information.

CNN’s Alisha Ebrahimji, Amy Simonson, Yan Kaner, Christina Maxouris and Kristina Sgueglia contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

man in suit walks up stairs...

Aamer Madhani and and Geir Moulson, Associated Press

Biden hosting Germany’s Scholz as Europe grows anxious about Ukraine funding impasse in Washington

President Joe Biden is hosting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for talks as anxiety grows in Europe about an impasse in Congress over new aid for Ukraine.

14 minutes ago

Pizza has been shown to be very addictive. is this photo making you crave some? Mandatory Credit: S...

CNN staff

National Pizza Day 2024: Slice into some absurd facts

It’s National Pizza Day – so let’s wrap ourselves in the warm, gooey embrace of cheese and learn some interesting facts about a household favorite meal!

23 minutes ago

Lt. Colonel Rob Dent and another member of the 85th Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team ...

Dan Rascon

Utah National Guard helps with Super Bowl LVIII security

A special squad from the Utah National Guard is helping with security at the Super Bowl LVIII.

20 hours ago

FILE - Michael Mann, then-professor of atmospheric science at Penn State, arrives at the “Before ...

Associated Press

Jury awards climate scientist Michael Mann $1 million in defamation lawsuit

A jury on Thursday awarded $1 million to climate scientist Michael Mann who sued a pair of conservative writers 12 years ago after they compared his depictions of global warming to a convicted child molester.

21 hours ago

President Biden...

Associated Press

Special counsel: Biden ‘willfully’ disclosed classified materials, but no criminal charges warranted

President Joe Biden “willfully” retained and disclosed highly classified materials when he was a private citizen, including documents about military and foreign policy in Afghanistan and other sensitive national security matters, according to a Justice Department report that nonetheless says no criminal charges are warranted for him or anyone else.

23 hours ago

Protesters hold their banners in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Washin...

Associated Press

Takeaways from the Supreme Court arguments over whether Trump is ineligible to be president again

The Supreme Court on Thursday heard two hours of historic arguments in a Colorado case to remove former President Donald Trump from the ballot. The justices sounded highly skeptical of the effort.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

Bodies of 5 victims and apparent shooter recovered from Philadelphia-area house set on fire as responding police were shot