On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

National Pizza Day 2024: Slice into some absurd facts

Feb 9, 2024, 1:47 PM

Pizza has been shown to be very addictive. is this photo making you crave some? Mandatory Credit: S...

Pizza has been shown to be very addictive. is this photo making you crave some? Mandatory Credit: Shannon O'Hara/Getty Images North America/Getty Images for Pizza Hut

CNN's Profile Picture

BY CNN STAFF


CNN

(CNN) — It’s National Pizza Day – so let’s wrap ourselves in the warm, gooey embrace of cheese, settle into a heavenly array of toppings and chomp down on some delectable crust.

The celebration comes every February 9, but it’s hardly the only pizza-positive spot on the calendar. Still to come: National Cheese Pizza Day (September 5), National Pepperoni Pizza Day (September 20), National Pizza Month (October) and National Sausage Pizza Day (October 11).

There’s no doubt about it — folks do love their pizza in all its forms.

Here are some absurd pizza facts, helpful tips and strong opinions to fuel your munching:

Italy divided over new pineapple pizza

2024 might be the year that pineapple pizza cracks Italy, thanks to Gino Sorbillo.

He’s a renowned Naples pizzaiolo (pizza maestro) who has added the dreaded ananas to his menu in Via dei Tribunali, the best known pizza street in the world capital of pizza. Not everyone is happy about this, though.

Do you crave pizza? There’s a reason

Pizza was ranked as the food most associated with addiction-like eating behaviors, according to a study that used the Yale Food Addiction Scale.

Its delicious combination of fat and carbohydrates, along with its texture, color and complimentary taste profile are among the traits that make it so appealing.

Best pizza city in the USA

If you’re thinking Chicago or New York, you’re wrong. At least that’s the somewhat recent opinion of the authors of the encyclopedic “Modernist Pizza.” Learn which West Coast city trumps the old pizza standbys.

Best pizza in Europe

Sorpresa! 50 Top Pizza, an international guide run by Italians, created some waves in 2023 when it pronounced that the best pizza in Europe was in fact not to be found in Italy. This is the country that usurped that honor.

Pizza as a tool of military intelligence

In the late 1960s, the US Army’s 113th Military Intelligence Unit used the tastiest trick in their book — making pizza deliveries — to spy on reporters and politicians, according to The New Yorker magazine.

People love setting pizza records

Guinness World Records has recorded a seemingly endless list of pizza records. Here are just a few:

World’s largest pizza: In Los Angeles, Pizza Hut and YouTube star Airrack set a new record for the world’s largest pizza, coming in at 13,990 square feet.

Longest pizza delivery: In 2006, Paul Fenech traveled 12,346.6 miles (19,780 kilometers) from Madrid to Wellington, New Zealand, to hand-deliver a pizza to Niko Apostolakis. CNN could not find any record of whether the pizza was freezing cold by the time it got there or whether Apostolakis actually ate that thing.

Highest altitude pizza delivery on land: Good news! If you can make it to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, you might be able to persuade Pizza Hut to deliver a victory meal to you. They’ve done it before, after all.

PETA’s preferred pizzas

Even the folks at PETA love digging into pizza as long as the pies are “all friendly to cows, pigs, and chickens and packed with flavor.”

The animal rights advocates have come out with their top vegan favorites from Las Vegas to Philadelphia.

Can anything top this crime caper?

Italian anti-Mafia police tracked down and arrested a suspected mobster in France, where he was working under an alias as a pizzaiolo.

Make you own pizza dough

In this case, we’re not being absurd. It’s perfectly doable to make your own delicious pizza dough at home. If you’re feeling daunted by the idea, Stanley Tucci, the host of CNN’s “Searching for Italy,” guides the way.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

man in suit walks up stairs...

Aamer Madhani and and Geir Moulson, Associated Press

Biden hosting Germany’s Scholz as Europe grows anxious about Ukraine funding impasse in Washington

President Joe Biden is hosting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for talks as anxiety grows in Europe about an impasse in Congress over new aid for Ukraine.

17 minutes ago

Police on the scene of a possible active shooter situation in East Lansdowne, Pennsylvania, on Febr...

 Danny Freeman, John Miller, Celina Tebor and Michelle Krupa, CNN

Bodies of 5 victims and apparent shooter recovered from Philadelphia-area house set on fire as responding police were shot

Authorities believe they have recovered the bodies of all five family members from a burned-out home near Philadelphia.

56 minutes ago

Lt. Colonel Rob Dent and another member of the 85th Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team ...

Dan Rascon

Utah National Guard helps with Super Bowl LVIII security

A special squad from the Utah National Guard is helping with security at the Super Bowl LVIII.

20 hours ago

FILE - Michael Mann, then-professor of atmospheric science at Penn State, arrives at the “Before ...

Associated Press

Jury awards climate scientist Michael Mann $1 million in defamation lawsuit

A jury on Thursday awarded $1 million to climate scientist Michael Mann who sued a pair of conservative writers 12 years ago after they compared his depictions of global warming to a convicted child molester.

21 hours ago

President Biden...

Associated Press

Special counsel: Biden ‘willfully’ disclosed classified materials, but no criminal charges warranted

President Joe Biden “willfully” retained and disclosed highly classified materials when he was a private citizen, including documents about military and foreign policy in Afghanistan and other sensitive national security matters, according to a Justice Department report that nonetheless says no criminal charges are warranted for him or anyone else.

23 hours ago

Protesters hold their banners in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Washin...

Associated Press

Takeaways from the Supreme Court arguments over whether Trump is ineligible to be president again

The Supreme Court on Thursday heard two hours of historic arguments in a Colorado case to remove former President Donald Trump from the ballot. The justices sounded highly skeptical of the effort.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

National Pizza Day 2024: Slice into some absurd facts