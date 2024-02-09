Real Salt Lake Ends Atlantic Cup Run With Big Win Over KÍ Klaksvik

On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Feb 9, 2024, 1:25 PM

SALT LAKE CITYReal Salt Lake ended its Atlantic Cup run with a convincing 3-0 win over Faroese club Klaksvíkar Ítróttarfelag.

RSL Leaves Atlantic Cup With Positive Record

After dropping its first match against Brøndby IF, Real picked up back-to-back wins over Fredrikstad FK and Klaksvíkar Ítróttarfelag to finish with a 2-1 record.

Klaksvíkar Ítróttarfelag, or KÍ Klaksvik, plays in the Faroe Islands Premier League.

KÍ Klaksvik and RSL faced off at Estádio Municipal Bela Vista in Portugal on Friday, February 9.

A common theme in RSL’s Atlantic Cup run continued in game three.

Anderson Julio put Real Salt Lake on the board in the first half.

Also like the first two games, RSL held a one-goal lead going into the break.

In game one, RSL let go of its lead in the second half and lost 2-1. In game two, RSL held strong and secured a 1-0 victory.

Against KÍ Klaksvik, Real built on its lead.

In the 52nd minute, Pablo Ruiz found the back of the net to make it 2-0.

After two sets of group substitutions, Real scored again with some fresh feet on the pitch.

Newly acquired Fidel Barajas got in the action with a goal in the 80th minute.

RELATED: Real Salt Lake To Sign Top USL Prospect Fidel Barajas

RSL will return to Utah before playing Toronto FC in a friendly match on Wednesday, February 14.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

