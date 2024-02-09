Real Salt Lake Ends Atlantic Cup Run With Big Win Over KÍ Klaksvik

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake ended its Atlantic Cup run with a convincing 3-0 win over Faroese club Klaksvíkar Ítróttarfelag.

RSL Leaves Atlantic Cup With Positive Record

After dropping its first match against Brøndby IF, Real picked up back-to-back wins over Fredrikstad FK and Klaksvíkar Ítróttarfelag to finish with a 2-1 record.

Klaksvíkar Ítróttarfelag, or KÍ Klaksvik, plays in the Faroe Islands Premier League.

KÍ Klaksvik and RSL faced off at Estádio Municipal Bela Vista in Portugal on Friday, February 9.

A common theme in RSL’s Atlantic Cup run continued in game three.

Anderson Julio put Real Salt Lake on the board in the first half.

Also like the first two games, RSL held a one-goal lead going into the break.

Ando ordered himself a three for three this week Three goals, three preseason matches 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DXZOdaHvNk — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) February 9, 2024

In game one, RSL let go of its lead in the second half and lost 2-1. In game two, RSL held strong and secured a 1-0 victory.

Against KÍ Klaksvik, Real built on its lead.

In the 52nd minute, Pablo Ruiz found the back of the net to make it 2-0.

52’ | Ruiz gives us another one 👀#RSLvKLK | 2-0 — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) February 9, 2024

After two sets of group substitutions, Real scored again with some fresh feet on the pitch.

Newly acquired Fidel Barajas got in the action with a goal in the 80th minute.

80’ | Fidel joins the party with a goal of his own 😤#RSLvKLK | 3-0 — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) February 9, 2024

RSL will return to Utah before playing Toronto FC in a friendly match on Wednesday, February 14.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

