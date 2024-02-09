On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Football Newcomer Emerging As Strongest Player On The Team

Feb 9, 2024, 2:04 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – One BYU football newcomer is already turning heads inside the weight room.

Weber State transfer linebacker/edge rusher Jack Kelly is emerging as one of the strongest players in the program.

BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill, who coached Kelly at Weber State for two seasons, talked about Kelly in a recent interview on the KSL Sports Zone’s “JJ & Alex.”

“The other day in the weight room, [Kelly] ‘s been here for, like, a month or so. And he’s already the strongest guy we have on our football team with cleans,” Hill said to the KSL Sports Zone.

BYU Football’s official social media account shared the video of Kelly power-cleaning close to 400 pounds during winter conditioning workouts.

“He could probably do it multiple times,” said Hill on Kelly. “That’s a tribute to him and how he works and who he’s been.”

Jack Kelly is the top Transfer Portal addition for BYU football in 2024

Beyond being one of the top players in the weight room, Kelly will be looked upon to provide an instant impact to BYU’s defense in 2024.

Last year at Weber State, Kelly led the Big Sky Conference in sacks with 10.5 during his redshirt sophomore season. BYU’s entire defense last season had 11 total sacks.

The former Kearns High Cougar was tabbed as a four-star transfer portal prospect by 247Sports. He’s the highest-rated addition BYU landed in the portal so far this offseason.

“[Kelly] is a player that I’m super familiar with,” said Hill to JJ & Alex on the KSL Sports Zone. “You guys saw Eddie Heckard and Kamden Garrett, and the success those two had last year, being All-Big 12 players. There’s a comfort level that I have in those guys and who they are and what their skill sets are and getting them in the right places. We really expect Jack to kind of be the exact same thing.”

Kelly will join a busy linebacker unit featuring senior Ben Bywater, returning from a shoulder injury. Then young underclassmen Ace Kaufusi, Siale Esera, Harrison Taggart, and Isaiah Glasker all are back to provide competition for playing time.

“It’s going to be a battle. He’s got phenomenal players around him, and he’s gonna have to come in here and earn everything he gets,” Hill said. “That’s no different for anybody.”

BYU football opens up spring practices on February 29.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s’ coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s’ sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 21 BYU Takes On Upset-Minded Kansas State In Big 12 After Dark

BYU brings in a Kansas State team that is playing with confidence after defeating their rival.

12 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pair Of Utes Further Cement Utah Legacy In Triple Overtime Game With Arizona

The Runnin' Utes put on a triple overtime show against No. 8 Arizona in front of fans in the Huntsman Center that came up a hair short.

56 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Waive Kevin Knox Two Days After Trade With Pistons

The Utah Jazz announced that they've waived Kevin Knox II only two days after acquiring the forward in a trade with the Detroit Pistons.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Ends Atlantic Cup Run With Big Win Over KÍ Klaksvik

Real Salt Lake ended its Atlantic Cup run with a convincing 3-0 win over Faroese club Klaksvíkar Ítróttarfelag.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

New York Jets Owner Rips Zach Wilson

Jets owner Woody Johnson publicly criticized his team's offense and quarterback Zach Wilson during an interview at the 2024 NFL Honors.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Steve Young Gives High Praise To BYU Coordinator Jay Hill

The former BYU great is excited about what he is seeing from the Cougars.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

BYU Football Newcomer Emerging As Strongest Player On The Team