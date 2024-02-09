On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Three teenagers assault man on TRAX station sending him to hospital, police say

Feb 9, 2024, 3:05 PM

WEST JORDAN — An argument between a man and a teenager became physical on a Utah Department of Transportation TRAX station Thursday evening.

UTA spokesman Carl Arky told KSL an altercation took place at approximately 8 p.m. at the Historic Gardner station. He said a male teenager and a man began to argue verbally on the platform, and the argument escalated.

Arky said two other male teens allegedly began physically assaulting the man on the platform.

West Jordan police officers arrived at the scene, and all three teenagers fled on foot. Two of them were captured by officers, one being a K-9 officer. One of the teenagers was 18-years-old.

Arky said both teens were sent to a local hospital for minor injuries. The man who was attacked was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still searching for the third teen in the alleged assault.

