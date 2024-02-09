Jazz Waive Kevin Knox Two Days After Trade With Pistons

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz announced that they’ve waived Kevin Knox II only two days after acquiring the forward in a trade with the Detroit Pistons.

The Jazz waived Knox on Friday, February 9.

The Kentucky product joined the Jazz as part of a deal that sent Simone Fontecchio from Utah to Detroit on February 7.

We have waived forward Kevin Knox II.https://t.co/ETentMl4Sa — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 9, 2024

