Jazz Waive Kevin Knox Two Days After Trade With Pistons

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz announced that they’ve waived Kevin Knox II only two days after acquiring the forward in a trade with the Detroit Pistons.

The Jazz waived Knox on Friday, February 9.

The Kentucky product joined the Jazz as part of a deal that sent Simone Fontecchio from Utah to Detroit on February 7.

