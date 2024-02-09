On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Pair Of Utes Further Cement Utah Legacy In Triple Overtime Game With Arizona

Feb 9, 2024, 3:10 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Runnin’ Utes put on a triple overtime show against No. 8 Arizona in front of fans in the Huntsman Center that came up a hair short.

While a win is always better, it’s hard not to be excited for point guard Deivon Smith and center Branden Carlson who both furthered their legacies as Utes in the epic Thursday showdown.

Smith became the first Ute ever to post two or more triple doubles in a single season with his 14 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists against the Wildcats. On the other hand, Carlson creeped into Utah’s top-10 scorers in school history with his 27-point night.

Two Runnin’ Utes, Four Records, Two Times, One Season

Thursday night against Arizona isn’t the first time Smith and Carlson have posted personal milestones together. Earlier in January the dynamic duo also put into place a couple of history making records in a loss to Stanford.

Against the Cardinal Smith became just the fifth Ute since 1997 to reach the triple double milestone. Since that day Smith flirted with the marker two more times against Oregon and last week against Colorado before finally getting his second just the other night.

If that wasn’t enough to make Runnin’ Utes fans smile from ear to ear, Carlson became the only player in Pac-12 history to have over 1500 points, 700 rebounds, 200 blocks, and 100 assists in a career in that same Stanford game.

Both players have been huge in Utah’s success this season despite being on different timelines.

Carlson has been with Utah since the beginning of his career and has ridden out some pretty bad years to get to where the Utes are now.

Smith is new to the program this year and hasn’t even played the entire season due to an NCAA waiver issue, but it hasn’t mattered in the slightest. His impact has been felt from the moment he was cleared to play and hasn’t stopped since.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

 

 

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 21 BYU Takes On Upset-Minded Kansas State In Big 12 After Dark

BYU brings in a Kansas State team that is playing with confidence after defeating their rival.

11 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Waive Kevin Knox Two Days After Trade With Pistons

The Utah Jazz announced that they've waived Kevin Knox II only two days after acquiring the forward in a trade with the Detroit Pistons.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Newcomer Emerging As Strongest Player On The Team

Defensive coordinator Jay Hill pointed out a new BYU football player that's standing out in the weight room.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Ends Atlantic Cup Run With Big Win Over KÍ Klaksvik

Real Salt Lake ended its Atlantic Cup run with a convincing 3-0 win over Faroese club Klaksvíkar Ítróttarfelag.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

New York Jets Owner Rips Zach Wilson

Jets owner Woody Johnson publicly criticized his team's offense and quarterback Zach Wilson during an interview at the 2024 NFL Honors.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Steve Young Gives High Praise To BYU Coordinator Jay Hill

The former BYU great is excited about what he is seeing from the Cougars.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

Pair Of Utes Further Cement Utah Legacy In Triple Overtime Game With Arizona