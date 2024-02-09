On the Site:
Family of woman ran over at Salt Lake airport sues Delta Air Lines

Feb 9, 2024, 4:51 PM

()FILE) The Scott M. Matheson Courthouse in Salt Lake City is pictured on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020....

()FILE) The Scott M. Matheson Courthouse in Salt Lake City is pictured on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. (Spenser Heaps, Deseret News)

(Spenser Heaps, Deseret News)

Alexander Campbell's Profile Picture

BY ALEXANDER CAMPBELL


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Family members of Charlotte Sturgeon, who was killed after being run over by her husband at the Salt Lake City International Airport, have filed a lawsuit against Delta Air Lines for wrongful death allegations.

In a legal document filed in court on Feb. 8, the plaintiffs allege that Sturgeon’s husband, Shawn, “had consumed multiple alcoholic beverages,” before boarding a flight to Salt Lake City from San Antonio.

After boarding the flight, the court document alleges that Shawn “[was served] at least two additional alcoholic beverages with high levels of alcohol content by volume.”

In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs alleged that Delta employees should have known that the amount of alcohol given to Shawn could have led “to serious injury or death as a result of the intoxication and impaired driving of Delta passengers.”

In a statement provided by Delta, they said “Although we dispute the allegations in the Complaint, we cannot comment further on the pending litigation.”

Shawn pleaded guilty to criminal automobile homicide while driving under the influence, which is a second-degree felony, as well as domestic violence in the presence of a child, a third-degree felony.

KSL 5 TV Live

