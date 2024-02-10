On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

After a fatal Amish buggy crash identical twin sisters traded places – and blame for the crime, sheriff says

Feb 9, 2024, 5:00 PM

A 35-year-old southeastern Minnesota woman faces over a dozen charges for allegedly trying to take ...

A 35-year-old southeastern Minnesota woman faces over a dozen charges for allegedly trying to take the blame for her twin sister in a fatal Amish buggy crash. Mandatory Credit: WCCO

CNN's Profile Picture

BY WCCO STAFF


CNN

FILLMORE COUNTY, Minnesota (WCCO) — A 35-year-old southeastern Minnesota woman faces over a dozen charges for allegedly trying to take the blame for her twin sister in a fatal Amish buggy crash.

Sarah Peterson was charged Wednesday with 16 felonies, including criminal vehicular homicide, criminal vehicular operation and aiding an offender, according to court documents. All 16 charges indicate that Sarah Peterson tried to conceal or take responsibility for her identical twin sister’s criminal acts.

Earlier this week, Sarah Peterson’s sister, Samantha Peterson, was charged with 21 felonies, including criminal vehicular homicide, criminal vehicular operation, driving under the influence, failure to provide proof of insurance, careless driving and speeding.

Samantha Peterson was allegedly high on meth when she crashed into an Amish buggy last September. There were four children in the buggy. Two of the children, ages 7 and 11, were killed, a 9 -year-old and 13-year-old were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge DeGeorge said the fact the sisters are identical twins “added a lot of complexity” to the lengthy investigation at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

“As the days continued beyond that first day where the crash was reported, inconsistencies started to appear in both sisters’ stories and in the evidence that the deputies uncovered,” DeGeorge said. “Later, it was determined through a series of search warrants, interviews, analysis of different data that in fact Samantha Peterson, Sarah’s twin sister, was driving that vehicle.”

DeGeorge says the inconsistencies included a review of an interview recording, which uncovered a conversation between the two sisters that indicated that “something might be up.” He said another big piece of the investigation was being able to get a search warrant for the sisters’ phones.

A search of Samantha Peterson’s cellphone revealed a text she sent on Sept. 25 writing, in part, “I hit that Amish buggy and killed two ppl [sic].” She continued, “Made Sarah come there and take the fall for it so I wouldn’t go to prison.”

“Sarah was on scene a short time before our first deputy arrived,” DeGeorge said. “That allowed them to come up with this story where Sarah would take responsibility for the crash and start to mislead the investigation from that point.”

DeGeorge says a lot the evidence, including analysis of cell phone data and an advanced crash reconstruction report, took a “very long time” to get processed. He said it was because of this that it took so long for charges to be filed.

Both sisters have criminal histories. Samantha Peterson’s convictions include fourth- and third-degree DWI. Sarah Peterson was convicted of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance in 2022 and is currently on parole for that offense.

Samantha Peterson’s criminal vehicular homicide charges are more serious than her sister’s and each have a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Sarah Peterson’s criminal vehicular homicide charges included a maximum sentence of five years.

The sisters have yet to be taken into custody. DeGeorge says the charges did not meet the threshold for an arrest warrant to be ordered by the court. They are charged by summons.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

This combo of images provided by the Marine Corps shows, from left, Capt. Jack Casey, 26, of Dover,...

Associated Press

Military names 5 Marines killed in helicopter crash in California mountains. All were in their 20s.

The Marine Corps released the names Friday of the five Marines killed when their helicopter crash.

1 hour ago

Mugshot of Kenneth Dehart...

Paradise Afshar and Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

Manhunt underway for Tennessee man suspected of fatally shooting sheriff’s deputy and injuring another, officials say

Kenneth Dehart, 42, is wanted for the murder of a sheriffs deputy in Eastern Tennessee.

2 hours ago

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows director Denis Villeneuve, left, with actor Rebe...

Lindsey Bahr, Film Writer

In ‘Dune: Part Two,’ filmmaker Denis Villeneuve realizes a lifetime dream

Denis Villeneuve doesn't feel like he came back to Arrakis for "Dune: Part Two." In his mind, he never left. The sequel, which opens in theaters on March 1, is the culmination of a six-year filmmaking journey, preceded by 40 years of dreaming about it.

2 hours ago

Naalehu, Hawaii...

Associated Press

Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes just south of Hawaii’s Big Island, U.S. Geological Survey says

The U.S. Geological Survey said Friday that a magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck just south of the Big Island of Hawaii.

5 hours ago

Brett Elmore, the General Manager of WJLX in Jasper, Alabama said that when his landscaper called h...

Jamiel Lynch and Brammhi Balarajan, CNN

Thieves take off with 200-foot radio tower and transmitter in Alabama

A radio station manager says the theft of its giant tower has silenced what used to be the voice of a small Alabama town and surrounding county.

5 hours ago

man in suit walks up stairs...

Aamer Madhani and and Geir Moulson, Associated Press

Biden hosting Germany’s Scholz as Europe grows anxious about Ukraine funding impasse in Washington

President Joe Biden is hosting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for talks as anxiety grows in Europe about an impasse in Congress over new aid for Ukraine.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

After a fatal Amish buggy crash identical twin sisters traded places – and blame for the crime, sheriff says