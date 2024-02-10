On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
GUN VIOLENCE

Roosevelt police seek public help in robbery investigation

Feb 9, 2024, 8:51 PM | Updated: 8:55 pm

generic emergency lights...

FILE (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Alexander Campbell's Profile Picture

BY ALEXANDER CAMPBELL


ROOSEVELT — The Roosevelt City Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating a robbery suspect.

Picture of the suspect provided by Roosevelt City Police Department. (RCPD) Picture of the suspect provided by Roosevelt City Police Department. (RCPD) Picture of the suspect provided by Roosevelt City Police Department. (RCPD) Picture of the suspect provided by Roosevelt City Police Department. (RCPD)

At 8:53 p.m. on Thursday, RCPD responded to a call for a robbery at a Top Stop gas station on 201 S Main Street in Roosevelt, according to the press release.

The suspect brandished and discharged a firearm in the store, but no injuries were reported. Anybody with information is requested to call the Roosevelt police non-emergency line at 435-772-4558 and reference case Z24-0182.

