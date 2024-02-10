Roosevelt police seek public help in robbery investigation

ROOSEVELT — The Roosevelt City Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating a robbery suspect.

At 8:53 p.m. on Thursday, RCPD responded to a call for a robbery at a Top Stop gas station on 201 S Main Street in Roosevelt, according to the press release.

The suspect brandished and discharged a firearm in the store, but no injuries were reported. Anybody with information is requested to call the Roosevelt police non-emergency line at 435-772-4558 and reference case Z24-0182.