Police: Pedestrian killed in two car crash near Sand Hollow State Park

ST. GOERGE — A pedestrian was killed in a crash involving two cars in Sand Hollow State Park Friday night.

Utah Highway Patrol Cpl. Quincy Breuer told KSL the crash happened on state Route 7 near milepost 13.

Breuer said the pedestrian sustained fatal injuries. He did not have information about the drivers or how the crash happened.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is provided.