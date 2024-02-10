Police: Pedestrian killed in two car crash near Sand Hollow State Park
Feb 9, 2024, 8:43 PM | Updated: 8:53 pm
ST. GOERGE — A pedestrian was killed in a crash involving two cars in Sand Hollow State Park Friday night.
Utah Highway Patrol Cpl. Quincy Breuer told KSL the crash happened on state Route 7 near milepost 13.
Breuer said the pedestrian sustained fatal injuries. He did not have information about the drivers or how the crash happened.
