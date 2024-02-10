On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Police: Pedestrian killed in two car crash near Sand Hollow State Park

Feb 9, 2024, 8:43 PM | Updated: 8:53 pm

FILE PHOTO: Utah Highway Patrol

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


ST. GOERGE — A pedestrian was killed in a crash involving two cars in Sand Hollow State Park Friday night.

Utah Highway Patrol Cpl. Quincy Breuer told KSL the crash happened on state Route 7 near milepost 13.

Breuer said the pedestrian sustained fatal injuries. He did not have information about the drivers or how the crash happened.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is provided.

