Utah Women’s Basketball Falls Flat Against No. 17 Oregon State Beavers

Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Feb 9, 2024, 8:46 PM

KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Utes women’s basketball team had its two-game win streak snapped by the No. 17 Oregon State Beavers on Friday.

Utah and Oregon State last played in Gill Coliseum on January 28. The Beavers walked away with a blowout 25-point win.

The Utes will look to get back on track with another home game against the Oregon Ducks on Sunday, February 11.

First Half

First Quarter

All of the Utes’ first three shot attempts came from behind the arc. After two misses, Alissa Pili broke the seal for Utah to take a 3-2 lead.

The Beavers responded with two easy looks at the rim.

Halfway through the opening quarter, Utah led by one, 7-6.

After Lily Hansford subbed in and hit a three for OSU, Matyson Wilke put the Beavers in a blender as she drove to the rim for a reverse layup.

Oregon State and Utah went through a scoring sought over the next couple of minutes.

A trip to the free throw line broke the drought and gave the Beavers a 12-9 lead with 40 seconds left in the quarter.

Going into the second, Utah trailed by one, 12-11.

Second Quarter

A quick five-point run gave Utah their first lead of the second quarter.

This was short-lived as OSU’s Raegan Beers converted an and-one on the next trip down.

Kennady McQueen nailed a three off a pass from Ines Vieira to tie the game at 19 with five minutes until halftime.

Less than a minute later, the Utes missed a transition layup and Oregon State capitalized on the other end.

McQueen stayed hot for Utah and ended a 4-0 run with another three.

The Beavers answered with a three of their own to go back up by four.

The Utes went cold at the end of the first half. They shot 1/9 leading up to the halftime break and trailed by eight, 30-22.

All things considered, it was a solid half for Utes. At halftime against OSU 12 days ago, Utah trailed by 17.

Second Half

Third Quarter

Oregon State opened the half with a mid-range jump shot to increase their lead to 10.

It took over two minutes for the Utes to find their first make of the second half.

A layup from Jenna Johnson ended a 12-0 Oregon State run that began in the first half.

The Beavers shot over 50% from the field in the third and the Utes struggled to keep up.

With four minutes left in the quarter, Oregon State led by 14, 46-32.

The Beavers went up by as much as 17 but Utah closed the lead down to 11 entering the final quarter.

Fourth Quarter

The Utes opened the fourth with some suffocating defense.

Utah didn’t allow an OSU field goal for the first three minutes of the quarter.

Unfortunately for Utah, they didn’t capitalize on the great defense and only scored one point during that stretch.

The Utes’ fourth-quarter struggles continued against the Beavers. Utah didn’t make any field goals in the first seven minutes of the quarter.

Utah’s only points were three free throws from Pili.

McQueen finally broke the drought with her fourth three of the game. The Utes trailed by 12 with 2:30 left.

There just wasn’t enough time for a comeback as Utah dropped to Oregon State for the second time this year, 58-44.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

KSL Sports

