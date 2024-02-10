Man in critical condition after auto-pedestrian accident

WEST JORDAN — One man is in critical condition Friday night after being clipped by a vehicle at 3400 W 7800 S in West Jordan.

According to officer Ramirez with the West Jordan Police Department, the pedestrian was initially moderately injured, but their condition has worsened to critical condition while being transported to the hospital.



The investigation is still ongoing, and there is no evidence of impaired driving, according to Ramirez.

The driver is cooperating with officers on scene.

Westbound traffic is still open, but eastbound traffic in the area is reduced to one-lane driving.

This is an ongoing story, and will be updated as information arrives.