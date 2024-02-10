On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
One dead, two injured in crash, Salt Lake Police investigating

Feb 9, 2024, 10:48 PM

Medical helicopter on scene at 120 South 5600 West in Salt Lake City. (Salt Lake City Police Department)

(Salt Lake City Police Department)

BY ALEXANDER CAMPBELL


SALT LAKE CITY — One person is dead, and two others have critical but non-life-threatening injuries following a vehicle crash at 120 S 5600 W in Salt Lake City.

A medical helicopter has arrived on scene, and 5600 West is closed from Interstate 80 to 150 South.

This is an active story, and will be updated with more information. 

