One dead, two injured in crash, Salt Lake Police investigating
Feb 9, 2024, 10:48 PM
(Salt Lake City Police Department)
SALT LAKE CITY — One person is dead, and two others have critical but non-life-threatening injuries following a vehicle crash at 120 S 5600 W in Salt Lake City.
A medical helicopter has arrived on scene, and 5600 West is closed from Interstate 80 to 150 South.
We are investigating a crash near 120 South 5600 West.
A medical helicopter is on scene.
One person has died.
Two other people have non-life-threatening injuries.
5600 West is closed from I-80 to 150 South.
PIO not responding. #SLC #SLCPD #SaltLakeCity pic.twitter.com/G3TpAgxPsC
— Salt Lake City Police (@slcpd) February 10, 2024
This is an active story, and will be updated with more information.