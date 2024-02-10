One dead, two injured in crash, Salt Lake Police investigating

SALT LAKE CITY — One person is dead, and two others have critical but non-life-threatening injuries following a vehicle crash at 120 S 5600 W in Salt Lake City.

A medical helicopter has arrived on scene, and 5600 West is closed from Interstate 80 to 150 South.

This is an active story, and will be updated with more information.