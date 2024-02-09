On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Women’s Basketball Rallying Together After Tough Oregon State Loss

Feb 9, 2024, 11:25 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah women’s basketball head coach Lynne Roberts didn’t dance around the fact her team underperformed, 58-44 against Oregon State in Friday night’s loss.

Like any good coach, Roberts shouldered the blame for the Utes’ shortcomings in an important game, noting that if everyone struggled, it means the concepts weren’t taught well enough.

There really wasn’t much Utah did well against the Beavers. The Utes didn’t defend well, but more shockingly, they didn’t shoot well only going 16-57 from the field and 6-33 from the three.

Utah Stands By Each Other

Roberts started her press conference addressing the elephant in the room- an unusually poor performance by her team.

“I did not anticipate that,” Roberts said. “I thought we had a good week of prep. I thought we were ready to roll, but clearly, we weren’t, and you know what? That’s on me. If we weren’t ready to go and it was across the board, that has got to be on me.”

Alissa Pili, Utah’s undisputed star and leader wasn’t about to let her coach go out like that.

“I know coach is taking the blame for the outcome, but there is only so much she can do,” Pili said. “I feel like we had a good week, they prepared us well and we thought we knew what we were doing for the gameplan. There were just times we didn’t execute.”

Pili went on further to shoulder her share of the blame for the Utes’ performance, showcasing why she is Utah’s ultimate leader in an emotional response.

“Personally, I failed as a leader,” Pili said. “I let the frustration get to me and I wasn’t out there leading my team when they needed it the most. That’s on me as a leader.”

Roberts was touched by Pili’s ownership, noting how lucky she is to coach the players on her team because they all exhibit those same qualities. Roberts also made sure Pili knows that no one expects her to have to have career nights every night.

“I am lucky with the kind of kids that we have,” Roberts said. “I think we all know we have each other’s back. I do worry about Alissa a little bit that she feels the pressure of our success on her shoulders. It’s not that way. She’s capable, but she doesn’t need to feel like she has to score 30 for us to win. All the outside noise, all of the attention- that’s a lot. I love this group.”

No One Feels Sorry For The Utes And They Don’t Have Time For Pity

Roberts and Pili were very clearly already ready to get back at it and make the necessary corrections to get back on track against Oregon on Sunday. According to Roberts there is no better way to get over a bad loss than turning around and preparing for another game.

“I’m glad we have a quick turnaround,” Roberts said. “I don’t want to sit on this. I want to wake up tomorrow and be fired up, ready to go for Oregon. There is no time for us to feel sorry for ourselves. This is the Pac-12, and no one feels sorry for us either. People are looking at that score and going, ‘wow, didn’t see that coming,’ but no one is going to be like, ‘dang, poor Utah’. So, we can’t either. There is a lot of season left and we are still in the driver’s seat to control what our seed will be, where we will finish. We have Oregon and then our next three opponents are top 10. We don’t have time to be in our feelings, like, let’s go.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Falls Flat Against No. 17 Oregon State Beavers

The Utah Utes women's basketball team had its two-game win streak snapped by the No. 17 Oregon State Beavers on Friday.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

From Doinks To SpongeBob, Technology To Play Huge Role In CBS Presentation Of Super Bowl

(AP) – Inspiration sometimes happens, or in this case, drinks, at the most opportune times. CBS Sports’ Jason Cohen and Mike Francis had end zone seats during last year’s Super Bowl when Kansas City kicker Harrison Butker had a 42-yard field goal attempt that caromed off the left upright. Cohen, the division’s vice president of remote technical […]

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 21 BYU Takes On Upset-Minded Kansas State In Big 12 After Dark

BYU brings in a Kansas State team that is playing with confidence after defeating their rival.

8 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pair Of Utes Further Cement Utah Legacy In Triple Overtime Game With Arizona

The Runnin' Utes put on a triple overtime show against No. 8 Arizona in front of fans in the Huntsman Center that came up a hair short.

9 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Waive Kevin Knox Two Days After Trade With Pistons

The Utah Jazz announced that they've waived Kevin Knox II only two days after acquiring the forward in a trade with the Detroit Pistons.

9 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Newcomer Emerging As Strongest Player On The Team

Defensive coordinator Jay Hill pointed out a new BYU football player that's standing out in the weight room.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

Utah Women’s Basketball Rallying Together After Tough Oregon State Loss