Utah Gymnastics Looking Forward To First Road Trip Of 2024

Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Feb 10, 2024, 12:35 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Five meets into the 2024 season and the Red Rocks are finally hitting the road, eager to show what they have got in Seattle.

The Utes spoke glowingly about the Washington Gym Dawgs, and how much they enjoy competing in the Emerald City due to the connections they’ve made over the years.

Sitting at No. 4 in the country and 6-3 on the season, Utah is in good shape and will have a prime opportunity to cut their teeth away from home in an environment they are comfortable with.

A Homecoming Of Sorts For Carly Dockendorf

Utah head coach Carly Dockendorf knows a thing or two about Seattle and Washington University.

The one-time Gym Dawg set a school record with six 10.0 scores in her career- five on floor and one on bars. Dockendorf served as the Huskies’ captain in 2004 and 2005 and was a two-time All-Pac-10 selection.

Needless to say, Dockendorf expects a lot of friends and family at the meet which is something she is looking forward to.

“I lived there for about 17 years,” Dockendorf said. “I coached at Seattle Pacific University which is located there so a bunch of the athletes I worked with are coming back. It’s just so fun to see them come with their families. Some of the people that worked [at Washington] when I was there are still there so it’s always fun to see them. Some of the ushers are the same ushers. It’s kind of like a little homecoming I guess.”

The Red Rocks Enjoy The Road

After about a month at home (three home meets, and two neutral site meets at the Maverik Center) Dockendorf feels like the team is ready for a change of scenery.

“I think the team is excited,” Dockendorf said. “We have been home for about a month now, so we finally get to take our skills and talents on the road. Seattle is an awesome place to compete. The team always enjoys competing there so we’re just looking forward to our first travel trip.”

Grace McCallum and Maile O’Keefe echoed similar sentiments after Utah’s meet last week against Oregon State.

“We’re very excited to travel,” O’Keefe said. “It’s the middle of February now and we always enjoy going to Seattle. It’s a great place, it’s a great arena, and it’s fun to go to.”

“I feel like the season officially starts when you start traveling to new places,” McCallum continued. “Washington is just such a lovely place. The girls are so nice and it’s such a good environment. It’s a really good start for our season.”

Competition between the Red Rocks and Gym Dawgs takes place on Saturday, February 10 at 1:00 pm MT. The meet can be watched on Pac-12 Networks.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

