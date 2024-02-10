On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

How to defend against food poisoning at your Super Bowl party

Feb 10, 2024, 2:59 PM

FILE - Party chicken wings with cilantro sour cream dip and honey sriracha are displayed in Concord...

FILE - Party chicken wings with cilantro sour cream dip and honey sriracha are displayed in Concord, N.H., on Nov. 16, 2015. Preparing and keeping foods at the right temperature, avoiding cross contamination -- no double dipping! -- and being mindful about leaving out perishable snacks like chicken wings, meatballs and veggie platters are all keys to avoiding illness at your Super Bowl party, health experts said. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead, File)

(AP Photo/Matthew Mead, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY JONEL ALECCIA, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


LAS VEGAS (AP) — When Americans gather to watch the Super Bowl on Sunday, the culinary choices may be as important as the final score.

Because the event can stretch for more than four hours, that raises the risks of foodborne illness if party hosts and guests aren’t careful.

Preparing and keeping foods at the right temperature, avoiding cross contamination — no double-dipping! — and being mindful about leaving out perishable snacks like chicken wings, meatballs and veggie platters are all keys to keep people from getting sick, health experts said.

Here’s a game plan to party safely:

Check for recalls

Many items that could wind up on a Super Bowl spread have been recalled this week after a deadly outbreak of listeria food poisoning.

Check your refrigerator for bean dips, enchiladas, soft cheeses, sour cream and taco kits produced by Rizo Lopez Foods — some were sold at Costco, Trader Joe’s and Albertson’s.

For the full list of recalled foods, see the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website.

Know your bugs

Foodborne illness can be caused by a range of harmful bacteria, including listeria, salmonella, E. coli and others.

In small amounts, the contamination may not be harmful. Problems occur when foods that harbor the bacteria remain at room temperature for too long, allowing the bugs to multiply to potentially dangerous levels, said Joanne Slavin, a professor of food science and nutrition at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.

By the fourth quarter, the bacteria may be winning, she said: “People are eating things that have been sitting out for a while.”

In general, perishable foods like chicken wings, deli wraps, meatballs and even fresh vegetables and fruit should be left out for no more than two hours, the U.S. Department of Agriculture advises.

Put out small amounts of food and replenish the platters frequently.

Think temperature, not vibes

One major way to avoid illness: Prepare and serve all foods — takeout or home-cooked — at the proper temperature.

“To me, it’s about keeping cold food cold and hot food hot,” Slavin said.

Use a food thermometer to make sure that meats are cooked to proper temperatures, including 145 degrees Fahrenheit for whole meat, 160 F for poultry and 165 F for leftovers and casseroles.

Bacteria multiply rapidly between 40 degrees F and 140 F. Keep cold foods in the fridge until just before serving or nestle the food in ice. Keep hot foods at 140 F or above by using a preheated oven, warming trays, chafing dishes or slow cookers, the USDA said.

No hygiene Hail Mary

In the excitement of a close game, it can be easy to skip simple steps. But it’s important to remember some fundamental rules.

1. Wash your hands for 20 seconds before and after handling raw meat and poultry.

2. Clean all surfaces and utensils with soap and warm water before and after contact with raw meat, and sanitize surfaces with a commercial or homemade solution that contains bleach.

3. Use separate cutting boards, plates and utensils for raw meat and poultry and ready-to-eat foods.

4. Be aware of cross contamination when snacking. “Double-dipping? Now that does bother me,” Slavin said. Solution: Spoon a small amount of dip onto a plate so you don’t contaminate the whole batch with your saliva or germs from your hands.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Carey reviews a play during a game between the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions in Chicago in 2006. ...

Chandelis Duster, CNN

Mike Carey made history as the first Black Super Bowl referee. He wants to continue to give back to the game he loves

On Feb. 3, 2008, Mike Carey made history just by walking onto a football field. On that day in Glendale, Arizona, Carey became the first Black referee in a Super Bowl – and it happened to one of the most iconic games in NFL history.

1 hour ago

Ben Affleck appeared in a Super Bowl ad last year and was paid $10 million for it. (Dunkin')...

Elizabeth Wagmeister, CNN

Celebrities are paid a shocking amount for 30-second Super Bowl ads

After Ben Affleck appeared as a Dunkin’ drive-thru worker in a Super Bowl commercial last year, the breakfast chain’s sales exploded.

2 hours ago

FILE: Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Stat...

Foster Klug

Taylor Swift expected to make epic journey from Tokyo to the Super Bowl. Will she make it in time?

The prospect of Taylor Swift's race against time, crossing nine time zones and the international date line, has fired imaginations, and speculation, for weeks.

6 hours ago

A visitor takes in a view of the city's skyline under the snow-covered San Gabriel mountains after ...

Stefanie Dazio and Julie Watson, Associated Press

A 4.6-magnitude earthquake shakes greater Los Angeles. No reports of significant damage

An magnitude 4.6 earthquake has struck the Southern California coast near Malibu.

20 hours ago

This combo of images provided by the Marine Corps shows, from left, Capt. Jack Casey, 26, of Dover,...

Associated Press

Military names 5 Marines killed in helicopter crash in California mountains. All were in their 20s.

The Marine Corps released the names Friday of the five Marines killed when their helicopter crash.

22 hours ago

Mugshot of Kenneth Dehart...

Paradise Afshar and Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

Manhunt underway for Tennessee man suspected of fatally shooting sheriff’s deputy and injuring another, officials say

Kenneth Dehart, 42, is wanted for the murder of a sheriffs deputy in Eastern Tennessee.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

How to defend against food poisoning at your Super Bowl party