Utah Gymnastics Has Season-High Day In Seattle
Feb 10, 2024, 2:53 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – The Red Rocks went on the road this weekend and posted their best effort of the 2024 season against the Washington Gym Dawgs.
Utah put together a fairly consistent meet from event to event even with a few mistakes that can and will eventually be cleaned up against the Oregon State Beavers last week. They continued that positive trend this weekend in Seattle.
The Red Rocks beat Washington with ease 197.775– 196.425 which should be a great confidence booster for the team heading into rivalry week with UCLA next weekend.
Utah had their cleanest day start to finish in Seattle and will walk away with a 197.775-196.425 victory over the Gym Dawgs.
Still lots to work on, but this team keeps making great progress.#GoUtes
— Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) February 10, 2024
Utah Bars, UW Vault
Utah Bars
Makenna Smith: 9.900
Alani Sabado: 9.825
Amelie Morgan: 9.925
Ella Zirbes: 9.850
Maile O’Keefe: 9.925
Grace McCallum: 9.925
Utah Bars Total: 49.525
Just a beaut from our Brit, Amelie Morgan!
Amelie scores a 9.925!
📺 Pac-12 Network pic.twitter.com/GRe8ngzUke
— Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) February 10, 2024
UW Vault
Lilly Tubbs: 9.800
Kristen Lin: 9.725
Lana Navarro: 9.800
Emily Innes: 9.750
Skylar Killough-Wilhelm: 9.800
Mary McDonough 9.700
UW Vault Total: 48.875
Utah Vault, UW Bars
Utah Vault
Jaylene Gilstrap: 9.800
Ella Zirbes: 9.875
Ashley Glynn: 9.750
Makenna Smith: 9.850
Jaedyn Rucker: 9.875
Grace McCallum: 9.800
Vault Total Score: 49.200
Utah Total Score: 98.725
UW Bars
Deiah Moody: 9.800
Kristin Lin: 9.775
Skylar Killough-Wilhelm: 9.800
Olivia Oppegard: 9.750
Taylor Russon: 9.900
Lilly Tubbs: 9.875
UW Bars Total: 49.100
UW Total Score: 98.025
Jaedyn Rucker led us on vault with a 9.875 🙌
📊 https://t.co/A1zLeNJLuS
📺 Pac-12 Network#WeOverMe | #RedRocks pic.twitter.com/5qIpxowNxk
— Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) February 10, 2024
UW Beam, Utah Floor
Utah Floor
Makenna Smith: 9.875
Ella Zirbes: 9.925
Abby Paulson: 9.900
Jaylene Gilstrap: 9.925
Grace McCallum: 9.950
Jaedyn Rucker: 9.825
Utah Floor Total: 49.575
Utah Total Score: 148.300
Ella Zirbes first floor routine hits big with a 9.925‼️
📊 https://t.co/A1zLeNJLuS
📺 Pac-12 Network#WeOverMe | #RedRocks pic.twitter.com/1khik9SdyW
— Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) February 10, 2024
UW Beam
Chelsea Hallinan: 9.750
Emily Innes: 9.900
Taylor Russon: 9.675
Lana Navarro: 9.725
Skylar Killough-Wilhelm: 9.850
Deiah Moody: 9.850
UW Beam Total: 49.075
UW Total Score: 147.100
Utah Beam, UW Floor
Utah Beam
Amelie Morgan: 9.950
Makenna Smith: 9.825
Elizabeth Gantner: 9.875
Grace McCallum: 9.875
Abby Paulson: 9.950
Maile O’Keefe: 9.800
Utah Beam Total: 49.475
UTAH FINAL SCORE: 197.775
Have a day Amelie Morgan! She ties her career high with another 9.95 👏
📺 Pac-12 Network pic.twitter.com/BZLaWToNzC
— Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) February 10, 2024
UW Floor
Emily Pires: 9.850
Taylor Russon: 9.825
Caitlin McWilliams: 9.700
Emily Innes: 9.900
Skylar Killough-Wilhelm: 9.900
Lana Navarro: 9.850
UW Floor Total: 49.325
UW FINAL SCORE: 196.425
Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports
Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.
Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.