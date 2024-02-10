On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Gymnastics Has Season-High Day In Seattle

Feb 10, 2024, 2:53 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Red Rocks went on the road this weekend and posted their best effort of the 2024 season against the Washington Gym Dawgs.

Utah put together a fairly consistent meet from event to event even with a few mistakes that can and will eventually be cleaned up against the Oregon State Beavers last week. They continued that positive trend this weekend in Seattle.

The Red Rocks beat Washington with ease 197.775– 196.425 which should be a great confidence booster for the team heading into rivalry week with UCLA next weekend.

Utah Bars, UW Vault

Utah Bars

Makenna Smith: 9.900

Alani Sabado: 9.825

Amelie Morgan: 9.925

Ella Zirbes: 9.850

Maile O’Keefe: 9.925

Grace McCallum: 9.925

Utah Bars Total: 49.525

UW Vault

Lilly Tubbs: 9.800

Kristen Lin: 9.725

Lana Navarro: 9.800

Emily Innes: 9.750

Skylar Killough-Wilhelm: 9.800

Mary McDonough 9.700

UW Vault Total: 48.875

Utah Vault, UW Bars

Utah Vault

Jaylene Gilstrap: 9.800

Ella Zirbes: 9.875

Ashley Glynn: 9.750

Makenna Smith: 9.850

Jaedyn Rucker: 9.875

Grace McCallum: 9.800

Vault Total Score: 49.200

Utah Total Score: 98.725

UW Bars

Deiah Moody: 9.800

Kristin Lin: 9.775

Skylar Killough-Wilhelm: 9.800

Olivia Oppegard: 9.750

Taylor Russon: 9.900

Lilly Tubbs: 9.875

UW Bars Total: 49.100

UW Total Score: 98.025

UW Beam, Utah Floor

Utah Floor

Makenna Smith: 9.875

Ella Zirbes: 9.925

Abby Paulson: 9.900

Jaylene Gilstrap: 9.925

Grace McCallum: 9.950

Jaedyn Rucker: 9.825

Utah Floor Total: 49.575

Utah Total Score: 148.300

UW Beam

Chelsea Hallinan: 9.750

Emily Innes: 9.900

Taylor Russon: 9.675

Lana Navarro: 9.725

Skylar Killough-Wilhelm: 9.850

Deiah Moody: 9.850

UW Beam Total: 49.075

UW Total Score: 147.100

Utah Beam, UW Floor

Utah Beam

Amelie Morgan: 9.950

Makenna Smith: 9.825

Elizabeth Gantner: 9.875

Grace McCallum: 9.875

Abby Paulson: 9.950

Maile O’Keefe: 9.800

Utah Beam Total: 49.475

UTAH FINAL SCORE: 197.775

UW Floor

Emily Pires: 9.850

Taylor Russon: 9.825

Caitlin McWilliams: 9.700

Emily Innes: 9.900

Skylar Killough-Wilhelm: 9.900

Lana Navarro: 9.850

UW Floor Total: 49.325

UW FINAL SCORE: 196.425

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Valley Basketball Puts Clamps On Abilene Christian In Blowout Win

The Utah Valley Wolverines blew out the Abilene Christian Wildcats in the UCCU Center behind a dominant team defense performance.

38 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Zanik Discusses Jazz Trade Deadline, Markkanen Buy-In

Utah Jazz general manager Justin Zanik spoke about the team's roster after making significant moves at the trade deadline.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Gymnastics Looking Forward To First Road Trip Of 2024

Five meets into the 2024 season and the Red Rocks are finally hitting the road, eager to show what they have got in Seattle.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Rallying Together After Tough Oregon State Loss

Utah women's basketball head coach Lynne Roberts didn't dance around the fact her team underperformed against Oregon State Friday night.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Falls Flat Against No. 17 Oregon State Beavers

The Utah Utes women's basketball team had its two-game win streak snapped by the No. 17 Oregon State Beavers on Friday.

20 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

From Doinks To SpongeBob, Technology To Play Huge Role In CBS Presentation Of Super Bowl

(AP) – Inspiration sometimes happens, or in this case, drinks, at the most opportune times. CBS Sports’ Jason Cohen and Mike Francis had end zone seats during last year’s Super Bowl when Kansas City kicker Harrison Butker had a 42-yard field goal attempt that caromed off the left upright. Cohen, the division’s vice president of remote technical […]

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

Utah Gymnastics Has Season-High Day In Seattle