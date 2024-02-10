Utah Gymnastics Has Season-High Day In Seattle

SALT LAKE CITY – The Red Rocks went on the road this weekend and posted their best effort of the 2024 season against the Washington Gym Dawgs.

Utah put together a fairly consistent meet from event to event even with a few mistakes that can and will eventually be cleaned up against the Oregon State Beavers last week. They continued that positive trend this weekend in Seattle.

The Red Rocks beat Washington with ease 197.775– 196.425 which should be a great confidence booster for the team heading into rivalry week with UCLA next weekend.

#LightTheU Utah had their cleanest day start to finish in Seattle and will walk away with a 197.775-196.425 victory over the Gym Dawgs. Still lots to work on, but this team keeps making great progress.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) February 10, 2024

Utah Bars, UW Vault

Utah Bars

Makenna Smith: 9.900

Alani Sabado: 9.825

Amelie Morgan: 9.925

Ella Zirbes: 9.850

Maile O’Keefe: 9.925

Grace McCallum: 9.925

Utah Bars Total: 49.525

Just a beaut from our Brit, Amelie Morgan! Amelie scores a 9.925! 📺 Pac-12 Network pic.twitter.com/GRe8ngzUke — Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) February 10, 2024

UW Vault

Lilly Tubbs: 9.800

Kristen Lin: 9.725

Lana Navarro: 9.800

Emily Innes: 9.750

Skylar Killough-Wilhelm: 9.800

Mary McDonough 9.700

UW Vault Total: 48.875

Utah Vault, UW Bars

Utah Vault

Jaylene Gilstrap: 9.800

Ella Zirbes: 9.875

Ashley Glynn: 9.750

Makenna Smith: 9.850

Jaedyn Rucker: 9.875

Grace McCallum: 9.800

Vault Total Score: 49.200

Utah Total Score: 98.725

UW Bars

Deiah Moody: 9.800

Kristin Lin: 9.775

Skylar Killough-Wilhelm: 9.800

Olivia Oppegard: 9.750

Taylor Russon: 9.900

Lilly Tubbs: 9.875

UW Bars Total: 49.100

UW Total Score: 98.025

UW Beam, Utah Floor

Utah Floor

Makenna Smith: 9.875

Ella Zirbes: 9.925

Abby Paulson: 9.900

Jaylene Gilstrap: 9.925

Grace McCallum: 9.950

Jaedyn Rucker: 9.825

Utah Floor Total: 49.575

Utah Total Score: 148.300

UW Beam

Chelsea Hallinan: 9.750

Emily Innes: 9.900

Taylor Russon: 9.675

Lana Navarro: 9.725

Skylar Killough-Wilhelm: 9.850

Deiah Moody: 9.850

UW Beam Total: 49.075

UW Total Score: 147.100

Utah Beam, UW Floor

Utah Beam

Amelie Morgan: 9.950

Makenna Smith: 9.825

Elizabeth Gantner: 9.875

Grace McCallum: 9.875

Abby Paulson: 9.950

Maile O’Keefe: 9.800

Utah Beam Total: 49.475

UTAH FINAL SCORE: 197.775

Have a day Amelie Morgan! She ties her career high with another 9.95 👏 📺 Pac-12 Network pic.twitter.com/BZLaWToNzC — Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) February 10, 2024

UW Floor

Emily Pires: 9.850

Taylor Russon: 9.825

Caitlin McWilliams: 9.700

Emily Innes: 9.900

Skylar Killough-Wilhelm: 9.900

Lana Navarro: 9.850

UW Floor Total: 49.325

UW FINAL SCORE: 196.425

