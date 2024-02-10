Utah Valley Basketball Puts Clamps On Abilene Christian In Blowout Win

OREM, Utah – The Utah Valley Wolverines blew out the Abilene Christian Wildcats in the UCCU Center behind a dominant team defense performance.

Despite some slow stretches, the Wolverines’ offense was just as impressive. UVU shot 54.7% from the floor and 46.7% from deep.

Utah Valley snapped a four-game skid with the win. They will hit the road to play the Cal Baptist Lancers on Thursday, February 15.

First Half

Trevin Dorius got the Wolverines started with an easy dunk off a pass from Tanner Toolson.

Utah Valley’s offense got off to a slow start but made up for it with some great defense.

UVU recorded two steals and two blocks in the first five minutes.

Much of Utah Valley’s early struggles can be credited to the Wildcats.

After ten minutes, Abilene Christian led by one, 14-13.

The Wolverines then held ACU scoreless for six minutes. They went on a 10-0 run during that stretch.

Ali Abdou Dibba answered by rattling off six unanswered to drop the UVU lead down to three.

The Wolverines piled on two jump shots and a layup to lead by eight going into the break.

Ethan Potter was the leading scorer for UVU at halftime with 10.

Second Half

Just like in the first half, Utah Valley got off to a slow start but eventually heated up and pulled away.

ACU went on a 9-3 run out of halftime.

Caleb Stone-Carrawell threw down a powerful dunk to gain some momentum and put UVU up by five.

After the Wildcats closed the lead down to three, Utah Valley took off.

They went on a 12-0 run over three minutes to build a commanding 17-point lead.

The Wolverines weren’t done there though.

After a few minutes of back-and-forth, UVU put the clamps on the Wildcats once again.

They held ACU scoreless for over four minutes and increased their lead to 27.

