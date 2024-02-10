On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Valley Basketball Puts Clamps On Abilene Christian In Blowout Win

Feb 10, 2024, 3:51 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

OREM, Utah – The Utah Valley Wolverines blew out the Abilene Christian Wildcats in the UCCU Center behind a dominant team defense performance.

Despite some slow stretches, the Wolverines’ offense was just as impressive. UVU shot 54.7% from the floor and 46.7% from deep.

Utah Valley snapped a four-game skid with the win. They will hit the road to play the Cal Baptist Lancers on Thursday, February 15.

First Half

Trevin Dorius got the Wolverines started with an easy dunk off a pass from Tanner Toolson.

Utah Valley’s offense got off to a slow start but made up for it with some great defense.

UVU recorded two steals and two blocks in the first five minutes.

Much of Utah Valley’s early struggles can be credited to the Wildcats.

After ten minutes, Abilene Christian led by one, 14-13.

The Wolverines then held ACU scoreless for six minutes. They went on a 10-0 run during that stretch.

Ali Abdou Dibba answered by rattling off six unanswered to drop the UVU lead down to three.

The Wolverines piled on two jump shots and a layup to lead by eight going into the break.

Ethan Potter was the leading scorer for UVU at halftime with 10.

Second Half

Just like in the first half, Utah Valley got off to a slow start but eventually heated up and pulled away.

ACU went on a 9-3 run out of halftime.

Caleb Stone-Carrawell threw down a powerful dunk to gain some momentum and put UVU up by five.

After the Wildcats closed the lead down to three, Utah Valley took off.

They went on a 12-0 run over three minutes to build a commanding 17-point lead.

The Wolverines weren’t done there though.

After a few minutes of back-and-forth, UVU put the clamps on the Wildcats once again.

They held ACU scoreless for over four minutes and increased their lead to 27.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Gymnastics Has Season-High Day In Seattle

The Red Rocks went on the road this weekend and posted their best effort of the 2024 season against the Washington Gym Dawgs.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Zanik Discusses Jazz Trade Deadline, Markkanen Buy-In

Utah Jazz general manager Justin Zanik spoke about the team's roster after making significant moves at the trade deadline.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Gymnastics Looking Forward To First Road Trip Of 2024

Five meets into the 2024 season and the Red Rocks are finally hitting the road, eager to show what they have got in Seattle.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Rallying Together After Tough Oregon State Loss

Utah women's basketball head coach Lynne Roberts didn't dance around the fact her team underperformed against Oregon State Friday night.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Falls Flat Against No. 17 Oregon State Beavers

The Utah Utes women's basketball team had its two-game win streak snapped by the No. 17 Oregon State Beavers on Friday.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

From Doinks To SpongeBob, Technology To Play Huge Role In CBS Presentation Of Super Bowl

(AP) – Inspiration sometimes happens, or in this case, drinks, at the most opportune times. CBS Sports’ Jason Cohen and Mike Francis had end zone seats during last year’s Super Bowl when Kansas City kicker Harrison Butker had a 42-yard field goal attempt that caromed off the left upright. Cohen, the division’s vice president of remote technical […]

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

Utah Valley Basketball Puts Clamps On Abilene Christian In Blowout Win