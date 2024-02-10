Utah Tech Avoids Second Half Collapse, Beats Cal Baptist

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Tech men’s basketball team avoided a collapse after owning a 20-point lead to take down the California Baptist Lancers.

Utah Tech beats Cal Baptist

The Trailblazers hosted the Lancers at Burns Arena in St. George, Utah on Saturday, February 10.

Utah Tech defeated Cal Baptist, 85-78.

The Blazers and Lancers battled back and forth during the opening minutes of the contest. Midway through the first half, Utah Tech built a double-digit lead on its home court. By the halftime break, the Trailblazers owned a 45-38 advantage on the scoreboard.

With 18:11 remaining in the second half, the Blazers took a 20-point lead on a jumper by Beon Riley.

After Riley’s jump shot, the Lancers mounted a comeback attempt.

During the final five minutes of the contest, Cal Baptist had trimmed its deficit to a single point. However, Utah Tech never relinquished the lead.

In the final minute, the Trailblazers closed the game out at the charity stripe and avoided what would have been a disastrous loss.

Utah Tech finished the afternoon shooting 61.2 percent overall and 42.9 percent from downtown. Cal Baptist shot 48.1 percent from the field, including 34.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Jaylen Searles carried the Trailblazers with a game-high 33 points. Scotty Washington’s 20 points led the Lancers.

2H – AND ONE!!! Jaylen Searles with the hoop and the harm! 31 points for the junior and a five-point Blazer lead late! #UtahTechBlazers | #WACmbb | #wachoops | #UniteTheFamily x #IntoTheStorm pic.twitter.com/ZpHUM4f9nR — Utah Tech Men’s Basketball (@UtahTechMBB) February 11, 2024

Up next for Utah Tech men’s basketball

With the win, the Trailblazers improved to a record of 10-14 this season, including 6-7 in Western Athletic Conference games.

RELATED: WAC Releases 2023-24 League Schedule For UVU, SUU, Utah Tech MBB

Utah Tech’s next game is on the road against the Grand Canyon Lopes on Thursday, February 15 at 7 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

