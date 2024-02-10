On the Site:
Utah State To Honor Morrill’s Legacy With Spectrum Court Naming

Feb 10, 2024, 6:43 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – The legacy of longtime Utah State head coach Stew Morrill will be honored in perpetuity as the school names the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum court after the program’s all-time winningest coach.

“Life goes by in a hurry,” Morrill reflected before the game. “A big part of my life was coaching college basketball. The highlight of my coaching career was Utah State.”

RELATED: Logan Provided Unique Environment For Morrill’s USU Success

When the former Provo Bulldog was hired to lead the Aggie program in August 1998, he became the 17th coach in program history. When Morrill retired from coaching 17 years later, his impact couldn’t be denied.

The longest-tenured coach in USU history, Morrill won 402 games and coached 558, setting both records at Utah State. Morrill’s incredible .720 overall win percentage is a hair better than his 204-80 (.718) conference coaching record.

RELATED: Boise State Looks For Revenge Against No. 22 Utah State

“Thanks to Utah State University and all the donors who made this happen,” said Morrill. “When I received the call, I was a bit overwhelmed and emotional. Whenever your efforts are recognized in a manner like this, it is special. Of course, none of the success we had would have been possible without all the players and assistant coaches.”

Morrill’s 25-4 team from 2003-04 and his 30-5 team from 2008-09 will also be honored by the university during the first half of tonight’s game.

RELATED STORIES

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

No. 22 Utah State  (19-4, 7-3) hosts Boise State (16-7, 7-3) on Saturday, February 10 at 8 p.m. (MT) in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.

Listen to USU basketball games on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

KSL 5 TV Live

