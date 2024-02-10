On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Basketball Gets Swept At Home For First Time In 2024 By Arizona Schools

Feb 10, 2024, 8:11 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY- The Runnin’ Utes wrapped up their time at home against the Arizona State Sun Devils before turning their attention to the L.A. schools.

Utah put on a show in Thursday night’s triple overtime thriller with No. 8 Arizona that came up just short of victory.

The Utes got off to a fast start against ASU, but the Sun Devils closed the gap before the half ended. Utah still went into the locker room with a narrow lead, 42-40.

The Utes came out slow in the second half and suffered their first home sweep by the away teams after ASU pulled away with an 85-77 win.

Look Ahead At Utah’s Schedule

The Utes will be back out on the road next week heading to Los Angeles to take on the SoCal schools.

Utah tips things off with the USC Trojans on Thursday, February 15 at 9:00 pm MT. That game will air on FS1.

The Runnin’ Utes then wrap their trip up against the UCLA Bruins on Sunday, February 18 with tipoff set for 5:00 pm MT. That game will also air on FS1.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Starting Five For Runnin’ Utes Vs. ASU

Runnin’ Utes Stats Leaders Against ASU

  • Scoring Leader: Branden Carlson – 24 points
  • Rebound Leader: Branden Carlson – 8 rebounds
  • Assists Leader: Deivon Smith – 7 assists

Carlson went 10-18 from the paint, 1-5 from the three, and 3-6 from the line to earn his team high 24 points. Carlson was also the team leader in rebounds with eight and claimed the Utah career record for blocks.

Cole Bajema came in second scoring with 12 points going 4-7 from the field, 2-5 from the three, and 2-3 from the line.

Gabe Madsen came in third scoring with 11 points while adding six assists and two steals. Additionally, Keba Keita added 10 points to the mix along with seven rebounds and two blocks.

Noteworthy Utah Men’s Basketball Team Stats Against The Sun Devils

The Utes shot 46% from the field, 31% from the three and 46% at the line against the Sun Devils.

Perhaps the most telling stat was ASU’s 21 points from 13 Utah turnovers. The Sun Devils were also very aggressive going after the ball with 10 steals and 42 rebounds.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 21 BYU Holds Off Late Kansas State Rally For Home Win

Kansas State made it interesting late, but BYU held off the Wildcats to get back in the win column in Big 12 play.

19 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Branden Carlson Makes More History As A Runnin’ Ute

Big man Branden Carlson inked his name in the Utah records again, this time becoming the all-time blocks leader for the Utes.

26 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Falslev Scores Career-High To Lead No. 22 Utah State Past Boise State

USU led nearly the entire night, picking up its 20th win of the season, beating the Boise State Broncos 80-61.

37 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Taylor Swift Reaches LAX In Journey From Tokyo To Super Bowl, Online Sleuths Say

On social media, fans of Taylor Swift and aviation journalists believe they've identified Swift's private jet, labeled “The Football Era."

50 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

NFL Comeback Player Of Year Joe Flacco Attends BYU Game Against K State

NFL Comeback Player of the Year Joe Flacco was in attendance for the BYU Cougars basketball game against the Kansas State Wildcats.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Weber State Downs Sacramento State For Fourth Straight Win

The Weber State men’s basketball team fought off the Sacramento State Hornets to capture the Wildcats' fourth consecutive victory.

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

Utah Basketball Gets Swept At Home For First Time In 2024 By Arizona Schools