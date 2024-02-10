Utah Basketball Gets Swept At Home For First Time In 2024 By Arizona Schools

SALT LAKE CITY- The Runnin’ Utes wrapped up their time at home against the Arizona State Sun Devils before turning their attention to the L.A. schools.

Utah put on a show in Thursday night’s triple overtime thriller with No. 8 Arizona that came up just short of victory.

The Utes got off to a fast start against ASU, but the Sun Devils closed the gap before the half ended. Utah still went into the locker room with a narrow lead, 42-40.

Utah narrowly leads going into the locker room 42-40. The Utes are shooting 59% from the field, 40% from the three, and 43% from the line. A telling stat- ASU has 15 points off of 9 Utah turnovers.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) February 11, 2024

The Utes came out slow in the second half and suffered their first home sweep by the away teams after ASU pulled away with an 85-77 win.

Look Ahead At Utah’s Schedule

The Utes will be back out on the road next week heading to Los Angeles to take on the SoCal schools.

Utah tips things off with the USC Trojans on Thursday, February 15 at 9:00 pm MT. That game will air on FS1.

The Runnin’ Utes then wrap their trip up against the UCLA Bruins on Sunday, February 18 with tipoff set for 5:00 pm MT. That game will also air on FS1.

Starting Five For Runnin’ Utes Vs. ASU

Runnin’ Utes Stats Leaders Against ASU

Scoring Leader: Branden Carlson – 24 points

Rebound Leader: Branden Carlson – 8 rebounds

Assists Leader: Deivon Smith – 7 assists

Carlson went 10-18 from the paint, 1-5 from the three, and 3-6 from the line to earn his team high 24 points. Carlson was also the team leader in rebounds with eight and claimed the Utah career record for blocks.

Cole Bajema came in second scoring with 12 points going 4-7 from the field, 2-5 from the three, and 2-3 from the line.

Gabe Madsen came in third scoring with 11 points while adding six assists and two steals. Additionally, Keba Keita added 10 points to the mix along with seven rebounds and two blocks.

Noteworthy Utah Men’s Basketball Team Stats Against The Sun Devils

The Utes shot 46% from the field, 31% from the three and 46% at the line against the Sun Devils.

Perhaps the most telling stat was ASU’s 21 points from 13 Utah turnovers. The Sun Devils were also very aggressive going after the ball with 10 steals and 42 rebounds.

