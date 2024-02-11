On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
‘Suspicious circumstance’ closes down a portion of State Street, road has since reopened

Feb 10, 2024, 8:59 PM | Updated: 9:02 pm

Salt Lake City police is investigating a "suspicious circumstance" Saturday night in the area of 82...

Salt Lake City police is investigating a "suspicious circumstance" Saturday night in the area of 824 S. State Street. (Salt Lake City Police Department)

(Salt Lake City Police Department)

BY MARK JONES


SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police is investigating a “suspicious circumstance” Saturday night in the area of 824 S. State Street.

Police say it started as a traffic stop around 5 p.m. They say that “suspicious liquids” were found in the pickup truck.

In a social media post, police say State Street is closed in both directions between 800 South and 900 South. The closures were put in place out of abundance of caution.

As of 8:40 p.m., police say the area is safe and secured. However, several businesses in the area were evacuated.

The driver was detained and is cooperating with police.

Just before 9 p.m., SLCPD’s Hazardous Devices Unit gave an all clear, allowing State Street to reopen. Police say they discovered several jars that contained an unknown liquid that could have been flammable. The jars have been secured.

 

 

 

