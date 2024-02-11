‘Suspicious circumstance’ closes down a portion of State Street, road has since reopened

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police is investigating a “suspicious circumstance” Saturday night in the area of 824 S. State Street.

We are investigating a suspicious circumstance involving a pickup at 824 South State Street. State Street is closed in both directions from 800 South to 900 South. Out of abundance of caution, we have experts from our Hazardous Devices Unit and @slcfire on scene. Media can… pic.twitter.com/obFsydmUdK — Salt Lake City Police (@slcpd) February 11, 2024

Police say it started as a traffic stop around 5 p.m. They say that “suspicious liquids” were found in the pickup truck.

In a social media post, police say State Street is closed in both directions between 800 South and 900 South. The closures were put in place out of abundance of caution.

As of 8:40 p.m., police say the area is safe and secured. However, several businesses in the area were evacuated.

The driver was detained and is cooperating with police.

Just before 9 p.m., SLCPD’s Hazardous Devices Unit gave an all clear, allowing State Street to reopen. Police say they discovered several jars that contained an unknown liquid that could have been flammable. The jars have been secured.