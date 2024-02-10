Weber State Downs Sacramento State For Fourth Straight Win

SALT LAKE CITY – The Weber State men’s basketball team fought off the Sacramento State Hornets to capture the Wildcats’ fourth consecutive victory.

Weber State beats Sacramento State

The Wildcats hosted the Hornets at the Dee Events Center in Ogden, Utah on Saturday, February 10.

Weber State defeated Sacramento State, 58-53.

After an early 4-4 tie in the first half, Dillon Jones buried a shot to give the Wildcats a two-point lead with 16:10 left to play until halftime. The Wildcats would own the lead for the remainder of the evening.

By halftime, Weber State had stretched its advantage to 30-22.

After the break, the Wildcats maintained a multi-possession lead over the Hornets until the final minute. Despite Sacramento State’s late push, Weber State was never in much danger and ended up beating the Hornets by five points.

The Wildcats finished the evening shooting 47.7 percent from the field, including 25.0 percent on three-pointers. Sacramento State shot 45.2 percent overall and 35.3 percent on threes.

Jones carried the Wildcats with 21 points on 7-9 field goals.

Weber State’s Steven Verplancken added 12 points.

Duncan Powell had 17 points off of the bench to lead the Hornets.

Up next for Weber State men’s basketball

With the win, the Wildcats moved to a 16-9 record, including 7-5 in Big Sky Conference games.

Weber State’s next game is on the road against the Idaho Vandals on Thursday, February 15 at 7 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

