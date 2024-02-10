NFL Comeback Player Of Year Joe Flacco Attends BYU Game Against K State

On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Feb 10, 2024, 9:32 PM

PROVO, Utah – Cleveland Browns quarterback and NFL Comeback Player of the Year Joe Flacco was in attendance for the BYU Cougars basketball game against the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday.

Flacco beat out Bills safety Damar Hamlin and Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield for the comeback award. He received 13 first-place votes, 26 second-place votes, and eight thirds to finish with 151 points.

Flacco was on the edge of retirement when he got a call from the Browns.

Cleveland’s starting QB Deshaun Watson injured his shoulder in week nine against the Baltimore Ravens and the Browns were looking for a fix.

Rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson got two starts but found limited success.

Looking for a veteran to run the offense, Cleveland looked to former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco.

Flacco led the Browns to four straight wins from weeks 13 to 16.

Cleveland secured a spot in the playoffs thanks to the success they found with Flacco under center.

The Browns went on to lose to the Texans in the Wild Card round but they likely wouldn’t have even been in that situation without Flacco’s late-season heroics.

Flacco sat with BYU alums Austin Collie and Dennis Pitta. Flacco and Pitta played together on the Ravens from 2010 to 2016.

The Cougars put on a show in the Marriott Center with Flacco watching. BYU was up by nine at halftime and led for the majority of the game.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

