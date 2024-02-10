Branden Carlson Makes More History As A Runnin’ Ute

SALT LAKE CITY – Admittedly there wasn’t much to love during the Runnin’ Utes’ loss at home to ASU on Saturday night except for one thing.

Big man Branden Carlson inked his name in the Utah records again, this time becoming the all-time blocks leader for the Utes.

Carlson now sits at 220 blocks on his career, dethroning David Foster who held the record at 219 blocked shots.

Forever a 𝗨𝗧𝗔𝗛 𝗠𝗔𝗡. pic.twitter.com/SP2pyu29FZ — Utah Basketball (@UtahMBB) February 11, 2024

“It’s pretty cool, but a little taken away with the loss and everything,” Carlson said of the accomplishment. “It’s cool. It’s something I’ve been working for and towards this season. It’s great to have my name on top of that.”

Branden Carlson Is A Utah Man

There is little doubt that being a Ute means everything to Carlson. If it didn’t, he would not have stuck out some pretty terrible years toward the beginning of his career when he easily would have been picked up somewhere else.

Instead, Carlson stayed, and he believed in a new head coach in Craig Smith. It’s been paying off, albeit slowly.

Despite being swept at home by the Arizona schools this weekend, Utah has been having their best season in a while.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

They need to buckle down again and finish the last seven games strong but have an opportunity to be involved in postseason play. Something that hasn’t happened since 2016.

Carlson has been a big part of that turnaround while also writing his name in the record books both at Utah and in the Pac-12. Needless to say, with seven regular season games left, Carlson is determined to make them count for the Utes.

“It’s been amazing to be a part of this program and a part of the Pac-12,” Carlson said. “I’ve been on some teams that were down years and so this is- this is the last go-around in the Pac-12. As a team it’s just- I don’t know. There are a lot of thoughts right now. It’s just kind of crazy when you think for myself right now- I only have two games left in the Huntsman Center. That’s really crazy to think about. You don’t want to end on a loss here. We’ve got seven more games, so ending the season right now we’ve just got to have a competitive mindset.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @bodkinkslsports