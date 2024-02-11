Young BYU Fan Eats Entire CougarTail On Jumbotron At Basketball Game

PROVO, Utah – The environment at BYU basketball games is always a memorable experience.

One 11-year-old BYU fan during Saturday night’s game against Kansas State made sure to add to those memories.

That fan was Beckham Bramwell.

Beckham captured all of the 17,446 fans in attendance at the Marriott Center when he attempted to eat an entire CougarTail.

An 11-year-old BYU fan devours CougarTail on the jumbotron

If you’re not familiar with a CougarTail, it’s a foot-long donut.

The camera operator in the second half inside the Marriott Center panned to Beckham, and from there, it was a moment where we all had to hold up and let Beckham cook.

When Breckham noticed he was on the jumbotron, he grabbed his CougarTail and dumped it out of its sleeve. Once it was out, he attempted the impossible, to devour the entire CougarTail.

Kid gets on the big screen and starts stuffing his face with a CougarTail. Hero. pic.twitter.com/P50Q6OAs3i — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) February 11, 2024

Young Beckham didn’t finish the entire CougarTail, but he got close.

The only downside for BYU is that after Breckham’s Jumbotron stunt, K-State reeled off an 11-0 run and cut BYU’s lead down to three.

It didn’t matter; BYU found a way to hold off the late-rallying Wildcats with a 72-66 win.

Beckham’s father shared on X that after the game, his son was receiving high fives from BYU fans as he exited the Marriott Center. Well deserved.

His name is Beckham Bramwell, age 11. Lifelong BYU fan. pic.twitter.com/h1Nz51NGQ6 — Chris Bramwell (@christophersonb) February 11, 2024

Seven-year-old delivers a memorable singing of the National Anthem

Beckham wasn’t the only kid who shined on Saturday night in BYU basketball’s game against Kansas State.

Seven-year-old Lucy Llewellyn brought down the house with an outstanding rendition of the National Anthem.

