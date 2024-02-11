On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Young BYU Fan Eats Entire CougarTail On Jumbotron At Basketball Game

Feb 11, 2024, 1:30 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – The environment at BYU basketball games is always a memorable experience.

One 11-year-old BYU fan during Saturday night’s game against Kansas State made sure to add to those memories.

That fan was Beckham Bramwell.

Beckham captured all of the 17,446 fans in attendance at the Marriott Center when he attempted to eat an entire CougarTail.

An 11-year-old BYU fan devours CougarTail on the jumbotron

If you’re not familiar with a CougarTail, it’s a foot-long donut.

The camera operator in the second half inside the Marriott Center panned to Beckham, and from there, it was a moment where we all had to hold up and let Beckham cook.

When Breckham noticed he was on the jumbotron, he grabbed his CougarTail and dumped it out of its sleeve. Once it was out, he attempted the impossible, to devour the entire CougarTail.

Young Beckham didn’t finish the entire CougarTail, but he got close.

The only downside for BYU is that after Breckham’s Jumbotron stunt, K-State reeled off an 11-0 run and cut BYU’s lead down to three.

It didn’t matter; BYU found a way to hold off the late-rallying Wildcats with a 72-66 win.

Beckham’s father shared on X that after the game, his son was receiving high fives from BYU fans as he exited the Marriott Center. Well deserved.

Seven-year-old delivers a memorable singing of the National Anthem

Beckham wasn’t the only kid who shined on Saturday night in BYU basketball’s game against Kansas State.

Seven-year-old Lucy Llewellyn brought down the house with an outstanding rendition of the National Anthem.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s’ coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s’ sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Key Takeaways From BYU’s Bounce Back Win Over K-State

Guard Trey Stewart was among the notable takeaways from BYU's win over Kansas State.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Answered Questions From No. 21 BYU Basketball Win Against Kansas State

A win is a win, but free-throw shooting like this could cost BYU some winnable games down the road. 

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 21 BYU Holds Off Late Kansas State Rally For Home Win

Kansas State made it interesting late, but BYU held off the Wildcats to get back in the win column in Big 12 play.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Branden Carlson Makes More History As A Runnin’ Ute

Big man Branden Carlson inked his name in the Utah records again, this time becoming the all-time blocks leader for the Utes.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Falslev Scores Career-High To Lead No. 22 Utah State Past Boise State

USU led nearly the entire night, picking up its 20th win of the season, beating the Boise State Broncos 80-61.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Taylor Swift Reaches LAX In Journey From Tokyo To Super Bowl, Online Sleuths Say

On social media, fans of Taylor Swift and aviation journalists believe they've identified Swift's private jet, labeled “The Football Era."

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

Young BYU Fan Eats Entire CougarTail On Jumbotron At Basketball Game