One person found dead in vehicle on fire at bottom of canyon cliff

HURRICANE, Washington County — One person was found dead inside of a vehicle that caught fire and fell down a canyon early Sunday.

Hurricane City Fire Department made a social post explaining that they had been dispatched just before 2:30 a.m. to mile marker 21 of State Route 59.

The car had gone off the road and fell down into a canyon, an approximately 150 to 250 foot drop.

Crews worked to deploy approximately 600 feet of fire hose from the water source near the east side of 450 North to the trapped car on fire.

Because of the fire’s intensity and the distance from the nearest water sources, crews were not able to save the person inside. Hurricane City police confirmed the car was an SUV and there was only one occupant found.

The victim has not yet been identified and details of what caused the fire or the fall down the canyon, if known, were not released.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.