Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: Iowa State Making Case For No. 1

Feb 11, 2024, 1:35 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – Big 12 basketball teams protected their home court this past week.

Only two games produced road victories around the league, and those two victories were courtesy of the top two teams in this week’s power rankings.

Iowa State is one of the notable risers this week in the power rankings.

They are the only team in the league to say they have wins over Houston and Kansas.

Iowa State is nearly unbeatable at Hilton Coliseum and their defense is top three nationally. On the offensive end, Milan Momcilovic is one of the best shooters in the league, with the ninth-best effective field goal percentage at 56.2%.

Houston was tested at Cincinnati, but as ESPN’s Fran Fraschilla said, “vintage Coog basketball.”

Jamal Shead had a missed floater with 35 seconds left and then Ja’Vier Francis cleaned it up with a slam dunk.

Houston outrebounded a big Cincinnati team by seven. Their style of play travels everywhere.

Kansas dropped one spot after falling at Kansas State. But they then bounced back with an excellent win at home over Baylor without Kevin McCullar due to a bone bruise in his knee.

BYU slipped one spot this week after a double-digit loss on the road in one of the quietest venues in the league, Oklahoma.

The Cougars reshuffled their starting five with the return of Aly Khalifa from an illness, and it paid off with a win over Kansas State. But they had another second-half lapse, missing free throws and close field goal attempts near the hoop.

Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: Week 15 Edition

Take a look at the Week 15 Big 12 basketball power rankings.

1. Houston (21-3, 8-3 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 1

Last Week

  • Houston 79, Oklahoma State 63
  • Houston 67, Cincinnati 62 (Road Win)

This Week

  • Saturday, February 17: vs. Texas

2. Iowa State (18-5, 7-3 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 4 (Up 2)

Last Week

  • Iowa State 70, Texas 65 (Road Win)
  • Iowa State 71, TCU 59

This Week

  • Tuesday, February 13: at Cincinnati
  • Saturday, February 17: vs. Texas Tech

3. Kansas (19-5, 7-4 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 2 (Down 1)

Last Week

  • Kansas State 75, Kansas 70 (Overtime)
  • Kansas 64, Baylor 61

This Week

  • Monday, February 12: at Texas Tech
  • Saturday, February 17: at Oklahoma

4. Baylor (17-6, 6-4 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 3 (Down 1)

Last Week

  • Baylor 79, Texas Tech 73
  • Kansas 64, Baylor 61

This Week

  • Tuesday, February 13: vs. Oklahoma
  • Saturday, February 17: at West Virginia

5. Texas Tech (17-6, 6-4 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 7 (Up 2)

Last Week

  • Baylor 79, Texas Tech 73
  • Texas Tech 66, UCF 59

This Week

  • Monday, February 12: vs. Kansas
  • Saturday, February 17: at Iowa State

6. BYU (17-6, 5-5 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 5 (Down 1)

Last Week

  • Oklahoma 82, BYU 66
  • BYU 72, Kansas State 66

This Week

  • Tuesday, February 13: vs. UCF
  • Saturday, February 17: at Oklahoma State

7. Texas (16-8, 5-6 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 8 (Up 1)

Last Week

  • Iowa State 70, Texas 65 (Home Loss)
  • Texas 94, West Virginia 58

This Week

  • Saturday, February 17: at Houston

8. TCU (16-7, 5-5 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 6 (Down 2)

Last Week

  • Iowa State 71, TCU 59

This Week

  • Monday, February 12: vs. West Virginia
  • Saturday, February 17: at Kansas State

9. Oklahoma (18-6, 6-5 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 11 (Up 2)

Last Week

  • Oklahoma 82, BYU 66
  • Oklahoma 66, Oklahoma State 62

This Week

  • Tuesday, February 13: at Baylor
  • Saturday, February 17: vs. Kansas

10. Cincinnati (15-8, 4-6 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 9 (Down 1)

Last Week

  • Houston 67, Cincinnati 62 (Home Loss)

This Week

  • Tuesday, February 13: vs. Iowa State
  • Saturday, February 17: at UCF

11. Kansas State (15-9, 5-6 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 12 (Up 1)

Last Week

  • K-State 75, Kansas 70 (Overtime)
  • BYU 72, K-State 66

This Week

  • Saturday, February 17: vs. TCU

12. UCF (13-9, 4-6 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 10 (Down 2)

Last Week

  • Texas Tech 66, UCF 59

This Week

  • Tuesday, February 13: at BYU
  • Saturday, February 17: vs. Cincinnati

13. Oklahoma State (10-14, 2-9 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 14 (Up 1)

Last Week

  • Houston 79, Oklahoma State 63
  • Oklahoma 66, Oklahoma State 62

This Week

  • Saturday, February 17: vs. BYU

14. West Virginia (8-15, 3-7 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 13 (Down 1)

Last Week

  • Texas 94, West Virginia 58

This Week

  • Monday, February 12: at TCU
  • Saturday, February 17: vs. Baylor

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s’ coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

