Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Utah Women's Basketball Gets Back On Track Against Oregon On Super Bowl Sunday

Feb 11, 2024, 1:43 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 20 Utah women’s basketball team wrapped up hosting the Oregon schools with the Ducks on Super Bowl Sunday.

The Utes had another disappointing performance against the No. 17 Oregon Beavers Friday night that they needed to recover from. Both head coach Lynne Roberts and Alissa Pili maintained after the game they were determined to stick together and hopefully figure it out against Oregon.

The Utes got off to a good start posting a 35-23 advantage over the Ducks in the first half of the game.

Utah continued to build momentum into the second half putting them in a position to walk away with the win, 70-48 over the Ducks.

Looking Ahead At The Utah Women’s Basketball Schedule

Utah will remain at home next week hosting the No. 4 Colorado Buffaloes on Friday, February 16. Tipoff is set for 6:00 pm MT and can be viewed on Pac-12 Networks.

Starting Lineups Utah Women Vs. Oregon

Utah Women Stats Leaders Vs. Oregon

  • Scoring Leader: Jenna Johnson – 20 points
  • Rebound Leader: Alissa Pili – 8 rebounds
  • Assists Leader: Ines Vieira – 10 assists

Jenna Johnson finished as the leading scorer for the Utes with 20 points earning herself a career milestone 1000 points. Johnson was also key bringing down five rebounds and one steal.

Maty Wilke finished second in shooting with 17 points. She was 6-14 from the field, and 5-10 from the three to earn her team high points. Wilke also added four rebounds, two assists, and one steal.

Alissa Pili also posted 16 points along with eight rebounds, three assists, and one steal.

Noteworthy Women’s Basketball Team Stats Vs. Oregon

The Utah women had a solid shooting day against Oregon going 44% from the field while shooting 35% from the three, and 67% from their trips to the line.

Perhaps most telling of all, the Utes were particularly advantageous in points from turnovers and steals. Utah grabbed nine steals while turning 14 Oregon turnovers into 19 points. Utah was also solid off the boards bringing down 36 rebounds and shared the ball well with 23 assists.

