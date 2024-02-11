Hans & Scotty G’s Last-Minute Super Bowl LVIII Recipe Ideas
Feb 11, 2024, 2:25 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – Super Bowl LVIII Sunday finally arrived and we want to make sure you’re ready for the big game and whatever party you might be attending.
Last-minute Super Bowl recipes from Hans & Scotty G.
The Super Bowl will be a meeting of the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, February 11.
To make sure you’re ready for the big game and your Super Bowl party, here are some last-minute recipe ideas courtesy of KSL Sports Zone’s Hans Olsen and Scotty Garrard.
Hans Olsen’s Flat Top Nachos & Scott Garrard’s Wings
Need a couple delicious dishes for your Super Bowl watch party?@975Hans & @ScottyGZone have got you covered with their flattop nachos & wings recipes! pic.twitter.com/trLlchgMjW
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) February 9, 2024
How To Watch Super Bowl LVIII
Who: San Francisco 49ers (12-5) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (11-6)
Where: Allegiant Stadium (Capacity: 65,000) in Las Vegas, Nevada
When: Sunday, February 11 at 4:30 p.m. (MT)
TV: CBS, Nickelodeon, Univision (Spanish)
RELATED: How To Watch Super Bowl LVIII Between San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs
Wake up! It’s #SuperBowl Sunday!#SuperBowlLVIII #FTTB #ChiefsKingdom #NFL https://t.co/NOxNxKYgIY
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) February 11, 2024
About Super Bowl LVIII
Super Bowl LVIII will be a rematch of Super Bowl LIV from 2020 when the Chiefs rallied to defeat the 49ers.
During the regular season, the Chiefs posted an 11-6 record. Kansas City’s path to the Super Bowl includes postseason wins over the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, and Ravens.
The 49ers went 12-5 in the regular season and earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC. After a first round bye, San Francisco beat the Green Bay Packers before taking down the Lions in a comeback.
24 hours until #SuperBowlLVIII. Which team will win the big game?#SuperBowl #NFL #FTTB #ChiefsKingdom
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) February 10, 2024
Local Players, Coaches In Super Bowl LVIII
Here are the local NFL players and coaches from the 49ers and Chiefs that will participate in Super Bowl LVIII:
San Francisco 49ers
- Mitch Wishnowsky – Punter (Utah)
- Fred Warner – Linebacker (BYU)
- Cameron Latu – Tight End (Olympus High School)
Kansas City Chiefs
- Andy Reid – Head Coach (Former BYU offensive lineman and graduate assistant)
- Porter Ellett – Assistant Running Backs Coach (BYU alum)
- Alex Whittingham – Defensive Quality Control (Former Utah linebacker)
- Matt Bushman – Tight End (BYU)
