Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Person badly burned in a campfire accident in Hurricane

Feb 11, 2024, 3:32 PM

Hurricane Valley Fire officials says a person suffered second and third degree burns Saturday night after introducing gasoline to a campfire. (Hurricane Valley Fire)

BY MARK JONES


HURRICANE — Officials with Hurricane Valley Fire say an individual was badly burned following an accident around a campfire Saturday night.

According to a Facebook posting, emergency personnel say the person suffered second and third degree burns to roughly 8% of their body, encompassing their leg and foot. The posting says the individual caught on fire after “introducing gasoline to a campfire.”

The social media post also states the person also caught other parts of the yard on fire. Emergency personnel says if you catch on fire, you should stop, drop and roll.

The victim was initially transported to the emergency room in Hurricane, but was later transported to a burn unit in Las Vegas.

