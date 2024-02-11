On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Frustrated Travis Kelce Bumps Andy Reid, Knocks Chiefs Head Coach Back

Feb 11, 2024, 6:49 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A frustrated Travis Kelce bumped Andy Reid on the sideline, knocking the 65-year-old Kansas City Chiefs coach a few steps back after teammate Isiah Pacheco fumbled inside the red zone during the second quarter of the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Kelce, with girlfriend Taylor Swift watching from a suite, ran over to Reid and screamed at him after the fumble. CBS reported that Kelce was angry that he wasn’t on the field for the play and yelled at Reid to keep him in the game.

RELATED STORIES

The Chiefs gained just 16 yards on their first two possessions and trailed the San Francisco 49ers 3-0 when Patrick Mahomes and Mecole Hardman hooked up on a dazzling play.

Mahomes rolled to his right, threw a deep ball across his body and dropped a perfect pass into double coverage to Hardman for a 52-yard gain to the Niners 9. But Deommodore Lenoir forced Pacheco to fumble on the next play and Javon Hargrave recovered for San Francisco.

This was the second sideline incident involving Kelce and Reid this season. During a game against the Raiders on Christmas Day, an angry Kelce spiked his helmet on the sideline, and when a staff member tried to hand it back to the tight end so that he could take the field, Reid grabbed the helmet and refused to give it back.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Chiefs Beat 49ers In Overtime To Win Super Bowl LVIII

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in overtime to win Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, 2024.

18 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Usher Shines At Star-Studded Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show

Usher emerged at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium for the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show seated on a throne for a star-studded show.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

49ers Get Tricky To Score First Touchdown Of Super Bowl 58

The San Francisco 49ers opened up their bag of tricks late to score the first touchdown in Super Bowl LVIII against the Chiefs.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

NFL Legacies On The Line In 49ers-Chiefs Super Bowl Rematch For Coaches, Quarterbacks

For Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, a win in the Super Bowl will elevate them to a level reached only by the most accomplished QB and coaches.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Taylor Swift Arrives At Super Bowl To Watch Travis Kelce, Chiefs Play 49ers

The great adventure Taylor Swift promised fans in Tokyo continued Sunday at Allegiant Stadium for Super Bowl LVIII.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Hans & Scotty G’s Last-Minute Super Bowl LVIII Recipe Ideas

Here are some last-minute Super Bowl recipe ideas courtesy of KSL Sports Zone's Hans Olsen and Scotty Garrard.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

Frustrated Travis Kelce Bumps Andy Reid, Knocks Chiefs Head Coach Back