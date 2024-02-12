On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Chiefs Beat 49ers In Overtime To Win Super Bowl LVIII

Feb 11, 2024, 8:49 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in overtime to win Super Bowl LVIII.

Chiefs Win Super Bowl LVIII

The 49ers and Chiefs played for the world championship at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, February 11.

Kansas City beat San Francisco in OT, 25-22.

Local Players, Coaches In Super Bowl LVIII

Kansas City Chiefs

  • Andy Reid – Head Coach (Former BYU offensive lineman and graduate assistant)
  • Porter Ellett – Assistant Running Backs Coach (BYU alum)
  • Alex Whittingham – Defensive Quality Control (Former Utah linebacker)
  • Matt Bushman – Tight End (BYU)

San Francisco 49ers

  • Mitch Wishnowsky – Punter (Utah)
  • Fred Warner – Linebacker (BYU)
  • Cameron Latu – Tight End (Olympus High School)

 

About Super Bowl LVIII

Super Bowl LVIII was a rematch of Super Bowl LIV from 2020 when the Chiefs rallied to defeat the 49ers.

During the regular season, the Chiefs posted an 11-6 record. Kansas City’s path to the Super Bowl includes postseason wins over the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, and Ravens.

The 49ers went 12-5 in the regular season and earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC. After a first round bye, San Francisco beat the Green Bay Packers before taking down the Lions in a comeback.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah's sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

