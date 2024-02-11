Top Commercials Aired During Super Bowl LVIII

SALT LAKE CITY – The Super Bowl is the biggest NFL game of the year but it’s also the biggest contest for advertisers on television.

Top Super Bowl commercials

Super Bowl LVIII featured a matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, February 11.

Kansas City beat San Francisco in overtime, 25-22.

During the big game, companies paid millions of dollars to feature their brands and products on television.

Here are the top commercials that aired during Super Bowl LVIII:

M&M’s

The M&M’S Almost Champions Ring of Comfort

Pringles

Mr. P

Mountain Dew

Aubrey Plaza Having a Blast

Dove

#KeepHerConfident

Popeyes

The Wait Is Over

Starry

It’s Time To See Other Sodas

BMW

Talkin Like Walken

Kawasaki

Mullets

Hellmann’s

Mayo Cat

OREO

Twist on it

Google

Javier in Frame

Uber Eats

Don’t Forget Uber Eats

Drumstick

Doctor on the Plane

Doritos

Dina & Mita

Skechers

Mr. T in Skechers

Toyota

Dareful Handle

T-Mobile

That T-Mobile Home Internet Feeling

State Farm

Like A Good Neighbaaa

Dunkin’

Popstar

E-Trade

Picklebabies

Reese’s

Yes!

Oikos

Hold My Oikos

About Super Bowl LVIII

Super Bowl LVIII was a rematch of Super Bowl LIV from 2020 when the Chiefs rallied to defeat the 49ers.

During the regular season, the Chiefs posted an 11-6 record. Kansas City’s path to the Super Bowl includes postseason wins over the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, and Ravens.

The 49ers went 12-5 in the regular season and earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC. After a first round bye, San Francisco beat the Green Bay Packers before taking down the Lions in a comeback.

