Top Commercials Aired During Super Bowl LVIII
Feb 11, 2024, 9:18 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – The Super Bowl is the biggest NFL game of the year but it’s also the biggest contest for advertisers on television.
Top Super Bowl commercials
Super Bowl LVIII featured a matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, February 11.
Kansas City beat San Francisco in overtime, 25-22.
During the big game, companies paid millions of dollars to feature their brands and products on television.
Here are the top commercials that aired during Super Bowl LVIII:
M&M’s
The M&M’S Almost Champions Ring of Comfort
Pringles
Mr. P
Mountain Dew
Aubrey Plaza Having a Blast
Dove
#KeepHerConfident
Popeyes
The Wait Is Over
Starry
It’s Time To See Other Sodas
BMW
Talkin Like Walken
Kawasaki
Mullets
Hellmann’s
Mayo Cat
OREO
Twist on it
Javier in Frame
Uber Eats
Don’t Forget Uber Eats
Drumstick
Doctor on the Plane
Doritos
Dina & Mita
Skechers
Mr. T in Skechers
Toyota
Dareful Handle
T-Mobile
That T-Mobile Home Internet Feeling
State Farm
Like A Good Neighbaaa
Dunkin’
Popstar
E-Trade
Picklebabies
Reese’s
Yes!
Oikos
Hold My Oikos
About Super Bowl LVIII
Super Bowl LVIII was a rematch of Super Bowl LIV from 2020 when the Chiefs rallied to defeat the 49ers.
During the regular season, the Chiefs posted an 11-6 record. Kansas City’s path to the Super Bowl includes postseason wins over the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, and Ravens.
The 49ers went 12-5 in the regular season and earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC. After a first round bye, San Francisco beat the Green Bay Packers before taking down the Lions in a comeback.
Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).
Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.