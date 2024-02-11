2024 Local NFL Player Free Agency Tracker

SALT LAKE CITY – The 2023 NFL season ended with Super Bowl LVIII and free agency is the next big event on the league’s calendar, including for the local players with ties to the state of Utah.

#LocalsInTheNFL in 2024 NFL Free Agency

NFL free agency will officially begin on March 13 at 2 p.m. (MT).

Here are the local NFL players involved with free agency in 2024*:

Former Utah Utes

Tyler Huntley

Position: Quarterback

2023 Team: Baltimore Ravens

2023 Stats: Passing – 203 yards, three touchdowns, 56.8 percent completion rate | Rushing – 15 carries for 55 yards

Seasons in the NFL: Four (all with Ravens)

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

Cody Barton

Position: Linebacker

2023 Team: Washington Commanders

2023 Stats: 121 total tackles, 67 solo tackles, one fumble recovery, one interception, and one pass breakup

Seasons in the NFL: Five (Seattle Seahawks & Commanders)

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

Jaylon Johnson

Position: Cornerback

2023 Team: Chicago Bears

2023 Stats: 36 total tackles, 31 solo tackles, one forced fumble, four interceptions, one touchdown, and 10 pass breakups

Seasons in the NFL: Four (all with Bears)

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

Julian Blackmon

Position: Safety

2023 Team: Indianapolis Colts

2023 Stats: 88 total tackles, 65 solo tackles, two fumble recoveries, four interceptions, and eight pass breakups

Seasons in the NFL: Four (all with Colts)

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

Zack Moss

Position: Running Back

2023 Team: Indianapolis Colts

2023 Stats: Rushing: 183 carries for 794 yards and five touchdowns | Receiving: 27 receptions for 192 yards and two touchdowns

Seasons in the NFL: Four (Buffalo Bills & Colts)

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

Leki Fotu

Position: Defensive Tackle

2023 Team: Arizona Cardinals

2023 Stats: 28 total tackles, 15 solo tackles, and 2.5 sacks

Seasons in the NFL: Four (all with Cardinals)

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

Terrell Burgess

Position: Safety

2023 Team: Washington Commanders

2023 Stats: 25 total tackles and 17 solo tackles

Seasons in the NFL: Four (Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants & Commanders)

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

Javelin Guidry

Position: Cornerback

2023 Team: New York Jets

2023 Stats: n/a

Seasons in the NFL: Three (Jets, Cardinals, Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles & Atlanta Falcons)

Status: Exclusive Restricted Free Agent

Bradlee Anae

Position: Defensive End

2023 Team: New York Jets

2023 Stats: n/a

Seasons in the NFL: (Dallas Cowboys & Jets)

Status: Restricted Free Agent

Former BYU Cougars

Michael Davis

Position: Cornerback

2023 Team: Los Angeles Chargers

2023 Stats: 62 total tackles, 52 solo tackles, one interception, and 10 pass breakups

Seasons in the NFL: Seven (all with Chargers)

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

Sione Takitaki

Position: Linebacker

2023 Team: Cleveland Browns

2023 Stats: 66 total tackles, 45 solo tackles, two sacks, one interception, and three pass breakups

Seasons in the NFL: Five (all with Browns)

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

Zayne Anderson

Position: Safety

2023 Team: Green Bay Packers

2023 Stats: four total tackles and three solo tackles

Seasons in the NFL: Three (Kansas City Chiefs, Bills & Packers)

Status: Restricted Free Agent

Khyiris Tonga

Position: Defensive Tackle

2023 Team: Minnesota Vikings

2023 Stats: 15 total tackles and nine solo tackles

Seasons in the NFL: Three (Bears, Falcons & Vikings)

Status: Restricted Free Agent

Former Utah State Aggies

Bobby Wagner

Position: Linebacker

2023 Team: Seattle Seahawks

2023 Stats: 183 total tackles, 96 solo tackles, 3.5 sacks, one fumble recovery and three pass breakups

Seasons in the NFL: 12 (Seahawks & Rams)

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

Patrick Scales

Position: Long Snapper

2023 Team: Chicago Bears

2023 Stats: n/a

Seasons in the NFL: 13 (Ravens, Miami Dolphins, Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers & Bears)

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

Tyler Larsen

Position: Offensive Lineman

2023 Team: Washington Commanders

2023 Stats: n/a

Seasons in the NFL: 10 (Dolphins, Commanders & Panthers)

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

Deven Thompkins

Position: Wide Receiver

2023 Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2023 Stats: Receving: 17 receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown | Rushing: eight carries for 56 yards

Seasons in the NFL: Two (both with Buccaneers)

Status: Exclusive Restricted Free Agent

Former Weber State Wildcats

Sua Opeta

Position: Offensive Lineman

2023 Team: Philadelphia Eagles

2023 Stats: n/a

Seasons in the NFL: Five (all with Eagles)

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

Jonah Williams

Position: Defensive End

2023 Team: Los Angeles Rams

2023 Stats: 49 total tackles, 20 solo tackles, two sacks, and one pass breakup

Seasons in the NFL: Three (Rams & Vikings)

Status: Restricted Free Agent

Rashid Shaheed

Position: Wide Receiver

2023 Team: New Orleans Saints

2023 Stats: Receving: 46 receptions for 719 yards and five touchdowns | Rushing: seven carries for 37 yards

Seasons in the NFL: Two (both with Saints)

Status: Exclusive Restricted Free Agent

Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Miles Killebrew

Position: Safety

2023 Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

2023 Stats: 26 total tackles, 21 solo tackles, and one blocked kick

Seasons in the NFL: Eight (Detroit Lions & Steelers)

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

Former High School Standouts

Dalton Schultz

Position: Tight End

2023 Team: Houston Texans

2023 Stats: 59 receptions for 625 yards and five touchdowns

Seasons in the NFL: Six (Cowboys & Texans)

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

Alohi Gilman

Position: Safety

2023 Team: Los Angeles Chargers

2023 Stats: 73 total tackles, 49 solo tackles, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two interceptions, and 10 pass breakups

Seasons in the NFL: Four (all with Chargers)

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

*per Spotrac.com

