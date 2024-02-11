2024 Local NFL Player Free Agency Tracker
SALT LAKE CITY – The 2023 NFL season ended with Super Bowl LVIII and free agency is the next big event on the league’s calendar, including for the local players with ties to the state of Utah.
#LocalsInTheNFL in 2024 NFL Free Agency
NFL free agency will officially begin on March 13 at 2 p.m. (MT).
Here are the local NFL players involved with free agency in 2024*:
Former Utah Utes
Tyler Huntley
Position: Quarterback
2023 Team: Baltimore Ravens
2023 Stats: Passing – 203 yards, three touchdowns, 56.8 percent completion rate | Rushing – 15 carries for 55 yards
Seasons in the NFL: Four (all with Ravens)
Status: Unrestricted Free Agent
Cody Barton
Position: Linebacker
2023 Team: Washington Commanders
2023 Stats: 121 total tackles, 67 solo tackles, one fumble recovery, one interception, and one pass breakup
Seasons in the NFL: Five (Seattle Seahawks & Commanders)
Status: Unrestricted Free Agent
Jaylon Johnson
Position: Cornerback
2023 Team: Chicago Bears
2023 Stats: 36 total tackles, 31 solo tackles, one forced fumble, four interceptions, one touchdown, and 10 pass breakups
Seasons in the NFL: Four (all with Bears)
Status: Unrestricted Free Agent
Julian Blackmon
Position: Safety
2023 Team: Indianapolis Colts
2023 Stats: 88 total tackles, 65 solo tackles, two fumble recoveries, four interceptions, and eight pass breakups
Seasons in the NFL: Four (all with Colts)
Status: Unrestricted Free Agent
Zack Moss
Position: Running Back
2023 Team: Indianapolis Colts
2023 Stats: Rushing: 183 carries for 794 yards and five touchdowns | Receiving: 27 receptions for 192 yards and two touchdowns
Seasons in the NFL: Four (Buffalo Bills & Colts)
Status: Unrestricted Free Agent
Leki Fotu
Position: Defensive Tackle
2023 Team: Arizona Cardinals
2023 Stats: 28 total tackles, 15 solo tackles, and 2.5 sacks
Seasons in the NFL: Four (all with Cardinals)
Status: Unrestricted Free Agent
Terrell Burgess
Position: Safety
2023 Team: Washington Commanders
2023 Stats: 25 total tackles and 17 solo tackles
Seasons in the NFL: Four (Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants & Commanders)
Status: Unrestricted Free Agent
Javelin Guidry
Position: Cornerback
2023 Team: New York Jets
2023 Stats: n/a
Seasons in the NFL: Three (Jets, Cardinals, Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles & Atlanta Falcons)
Status: Exclusive Restricted Free Agent
Bradlee Anae
Position: Defensive End
2023 Team: New York Jets
2023 Stats: n/a
Seasons in the NFL: (Dallas Cowboys & Jets)
Status: Restricted Free Agent
Former BYU Cougars
Michael Davis
Position: Cornerback
2023 Team: Los Angeles Chargers
2023 Stats: 62 total tackles, 52 solo tackles, one interception, and 10 pass breakups
Seasons in the NFL: Seven (all with Chargers)
Status: Unrestricted Free Agent
Sione Takitaki
Position: Linebacker
2023 Team: Cleveland Browns
2023 Stats: 66 total tackles, 45 solo tackles, two sacks, one interception, and three pass breakups
Seasons in the NFL: Five (all with Browns)
Status: Unrestricted Free Agent
Zayne Anderson
Position: Safety
2023 Team: Green Bay Packers
2023 Stats: four total tackles and three solo tackles
Seasons in the NFL: Three (Kansas City Chiefs, Bills & Packers)
Status: Restricted Free Agent
Khyiris Tonga
Position: Defensive Tackle
2023 Team: Minnesota Vikings
2023 Stats: 15 total tackles and nine solo tackles
Seasons in the NFL: Three (Bears, Falcons & Vikings)
Status: Restricted Free Agent
Former Utah State Aggies
Bobby Wagner
Position: Linebacker
2023 Team: Seattle Seahawks
2023 Stats: 183 total tackles, 96 solo tackles, 3.5 sacks, one fumble recovery and three pass breakups
Seasons in the NFL: 12 (Seahawks & Rams)
Status: Unrestricted Free Agent
Patrick Scales
Position: Long Snapper
2023 Team: Chicago Bears
2023 Stats: n/a
Seasons in the NFL: 13 (Ravens, Miami Dolphins, Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers & Bears)
Status: Unrestricted Free Agent
Tyler Larsen
Position: Offensive Lineman
2023 Team: Washington Commanders
2023 Stats: n/a
Seasons in the NFL: 10 (Dolphins, Commanders & Panthers)
Status: Unrestricted Free Agent
Deven Thompkins
Position: Wide Receiver
2023 Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2023 Stats: Receving: 17 receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown | Rushing: eight carries for 56 yards
Seasons in the NFL: Two (both with Buccaneers)
Status: Exclusive Restricted Free Agent
Former Weber State Wildcats
Sua Opeta
Position: Offensive Lineman
2023 Team: Philadelphia Eagles
2023 Stats: n/a
Seasons in the NFL: Five (all with Eagles)
Status: Unrestricted Free Agent
Jonah Williams
Position: Defensive End
2023 Team: Los Angeles Rams
2023 Stats: 49 total tackles, 20 solo tackles, two sacks, and one pass breakup
Seasons in the NFL: Three (Rams & Vikings)
Status: Restricted Free Agent
Rashid Shaheed
Position: Wide Receiver
2023 Team: New Orleans Saints
2023 Stats: Receving: 46 receptions for 719 yards and five touchdowns | Rushing: seven carries for 37 yards
Seasons in the NFL: Two (both with Saints)
Status: Exclusive Restricted Free Agent
Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds
Miles Killebrew
Position: Safety
2023 Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
2023 Stats: 26 total tackles, 21 solo tackles, and one blocked kick
Seasons in the NFL: Eight (Detroit Lions & Steelers)
Status: Unrestricted Free Agent
Former High School Standouts
Dalton Schultz
Position: Tight End
2023 Team: Houston Texans
2023 Stats: 59 receptions for 625 yards and five touchdowns
Seasons in the NFL: Six (Cowboys & Texans)
Status: Unrestricted Free Agent
Alohi Gilman
Position: Safety
2023 Team: Los Angeles Chargers
2023 Stats: 73 total tackles, 49 solo tackles, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two interceptions, and 10 pass breakups
Seasons in the NFL: Four (all with Chargers)
Status: Unrestricted Free Agent
