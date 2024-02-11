On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

49ers’ Decision To Take Ball First In Super Bowl Overtime Will Be Debated

Feb 11, 2024, 9:51 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LAS VEGAS (AP) — It used to be one of the easiest decisions in football: If you win the toss in overtime, you take the ball.

The rules are different now, however, and that choice by San Francisco in the Super Bowl will be debated all offseason.

The 49ers took the ball and drove for a field goal, then lost 25-22 when Patrick Mahomes guided Kansas City 75 yards the other way for the winning touchdown Sunday night. San Francisco’s drive ended when the 49ers kicked a field goal on fourth-and-4 from the 9. If they’d known three points wouldn’t be good enough, they could have gone for a touchdown in that spot.

For many years, overtime ended as soon as one team scored. Then the rule was altered so both teams could possess the ball — unless the first team on offense scored a touchdown. Then the game would end on that TD, and that’s what happened when New England beat Atlanta 34-28 in Super Bowl 51.

Then an even more recent rule change mandated that in the postseason, both teams can possess the ball even if the first offensive team scores a touchdown. Now NFL playoff overtime even more closely resembles the college overtime, where teams alternate possessions. And in college, teams often like to have the ball second because they’ll have a better sense of what they need on their drive.

This time, Kansas City had that advantage, which meant the Chiefs had no choice but to go for it on fourth-and-1 from their own 34. They converted and eventually reached the end zone on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to Mecole Hardman.

One defense of San Francisco’s decision to take the ball involves what happens if the game is still tied after both teams have had a possession. Then the game DOES become sudden death — so there’s a clear potential edge in having the ball third. If the game was still tied after the first two possessions, the 49ers would have gotten the ball and any score would have won it. But overtime never made it that far.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

49ers Coach Kyle Shanahan Experiences Third Super Bowl Heartbreak

Coach Kyle Shanahan's third trip to the Super Bowl ended up just like his first two — major disappointment after another blown late lead.

28 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Travis Kelce Brings Home Hardware, Holds Up ‘End Of The Bargain’ With Taylor Swift

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce shook off a frustrating first half and held up his end of the bargain for girlfriend Taylor Swift.

36 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

2024 Local NFL Player Free Agency Tracker

Here are the players with ties to the state of Utah that are involved with NFL free agency during the 2024 offseason.

45 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Top Commercials Aired During Super Bowl LVIII

The Super Bowl is the biggest NFL game of the year but it's also the biggest contest for television advertisers.

49 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Patrick Mahomes Rallies Chiefs To Second Straight Super Bowl Title

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs rallied to beat the 49ers, becoming the first repeat Super Bowl champs in 19 years and ninth overall.

51 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Chiefs Beat 49ers In Overtime To Win Super Bowl LVIII

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in overtime to win Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, 2024.

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

49ers’ Decision To Take Ball First In Super Bowl Overtime Will Be Debated