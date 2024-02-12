First Place Utah State Leans On Synergism To Keep Rolling

LOGAN, Utah – Picked to finish ninth in the Mountain West preseason polls, the Utah State Aggies have outperformed even the most optimistic expectations of what they could accomplish in Danny Sprinkle’s first season leading the program.

Returning almost zero production from the previous year, the Aggies (20-4, 8-3) sit atop the conference standings with more than 60 percent of the season behind them.

“You never know what kind of horse you’ve got until you give it a heavy load,” Sprinkle said after a 19-point win over Boise State.

Since seeing its 15-game winning streak end at New Mexico, the Aggies are 4-2 but have yet to play their best basketball.

“The term our team’s used the past couple days was synergy. Our synergy was off on Tuesday. It was off a little bit the last two weeks.”

Defined as mutually advantageous conjunction or compatibility of distinct business participants or elements, synergy directly translates to basketball. Five individuals on the court whose talents combine to form a unit with a sum greater than its parts if all goes according to plan.

Bouncing back from its first two-game losing streak, Sprinkle was pleased with how the group responded.

“They came together. They came together and played with some intent tonight. I couldn’t be more proud of everybody that came in. Even the bench guys because they helped us win this game in practice. A phenomenal, defining moment for this team.”

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

No. 22 Utah State heads to Laramie, Wyoming, for a Valentine’s Day date with the Wyoming Cowboys (12-11, 5-5). Tip-off is at 8 p.m. (MT ) on Wednesday, February 14. USU blew out the Cowboys 83-59 on January 9.

Listen to USU basketball games on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

Follow @bpreece24