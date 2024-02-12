On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

First Place Utah State Leans On Synergism To Keep Rolling

Feb 12, 2024, 10:21 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – Picked to finish ninth in the Mountain West preseason polls, the Utah State Aggies have outperformed even the most optimistic expectations of what they could accomplish in Danny Sprinkle’s first season leading the program.

Returning almost zero production from the previous year, the Aggies (20-4, 8-3) sit atop the conference standings with more than 60 percent of the season behind them.

“You never know what kind of horse you’ve got until you give it a heavy load,” Sprinkle said after a 19-point win over Boise State.

Since seeing its 15-game winning streak end at New Mexico, the Aggies are 4-2 but have yet to play their best basketball.

“The term our team’s used the past couple days was synergy. Our synergy was off on Tuesday. It was off a little bit the last two weeks.”

RELATED: Falslev’s Career-High Leads No. 22 USU Past Boise State

Defined as mutually advantageous conjunction or compatibility of distinct business participants or elements, synergy directly translates to basketball. Five individuals on the court whose talents combine to form a unit with a sum greater than its parts if all goes according to plan.

Bouncing back from its first two-game losing streak, Sprinkle was pleased with how the group responded.

“They came together. They came together and played with some intent tonight. I couldn’t be more proud of everybody that came in. Even the bench guys because they helped us win this game in practice. A phenomenal, defining moment for this team.”

RELATED STORIES

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

No. 22 Utah State heads to Laramie, Wyoming, for a Valentine’s Day date with the Wyoming Cowboys (12-11, 5-5). Tip-off is at 8 p.m. (MT ) on Wednesday, February 14. USU blew out the Cowboys 83-59 on January 9.

Listen to USU basketball games on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah WBB Drops In AP Top 25 After Splitting Oregon Schools

Utah women’s basketball moved back two spots to No. 22 in the AP Top 25 after splitting results with the Oregon schools over the weekend.

32 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

49ers’ Decision To Take Ball First In Super Bowl Overtime Will Be Debated

The rules are different now, however, and that choice by San Francisco in the Super Bowl will be debated all offseason.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

49ers Coach Kyle Shanahan Experiences Third Super Bowl Heartbreak

Coach Kyle Shanahan's third trip to the Super Bowl ended up just like his first two — major disappointment after another blown late lead.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Travis Kelce Brings Home Hardware, Holds Up ‘End Of The Bargain’ With Taylor Swift

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce shook off a frustrating first half and held up his end of the bargain for girlfriend Taylor Swift.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

2024 Local NFL Player Free Agency Tracker

Here are the players with ties to the state of Utah that are involved with NFL free agency during the 2024 offseason.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Top Commercials Aired During Super Bowl LVIII

The Super Bowl is the biggest NFL game of the year but it's also the biggest contest for television advertisers.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

First Place Utah State Leans On Synergism To Keep Rolling