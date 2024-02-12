Utah WBB Drops In AP Top 25 After Splitting Oregon Schools

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah women’s basketball (18-7, 8-5 in conference play) moved back two spots to No. 22 in the AP Top 25 after splitting results with the Oregon schools over the weekend.

The latest AP Top 25 poll was released on Monday, February 12.

Utah women’s basketball opened the season ranked No. 5. It was the highest AP Top 25 preseason ranking in program history and the first time since 2005 that the Utes were ranked to begin a season.

Utah women’s basketball comes in at No.22 this week after splitting results over the weekend against the Oregon schools.#GoUtes https://t.co/7M9xbClpbH — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) February 12, 2024

Where Utah Women’s Basketball Fell In Week 14 AP Top 25: February 12, 2024

South Carolina Gamecocks (23-0) Ohio State (21-3) Stanford Cardinal (22-3) Iowa Hawkeyes (22-2) Texas Longhorns (22-3) North Carolina State (21-3) Kansas State (21-3) Colorado Buffaloes (20-4) UCLA Bruins (19-4) USC Trojans (17-4) Oregon State (20-3) Virgina Tech (20-4) LSU Tigers (21-4) Indiana Hoosiers (20-3) UConn Huskies (20-5) Notre Dame (18-5) Gonzaga Bulldogs (24-2) Louisville Cardinals (20-5) Syracuse Orange (20-4) Creighton Blue Jays (20-3) Baylor Bears (18-5) Utah Utes (18-7) Oklahoma Sooners (17-6) West Virginia (20-3) Princeton Tigers (18-3)

