Utah WBB Drops In AP Top 25 After Splitting Oregon Schools
Feb 12, 2024, 10:35 AM
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah women’s basketball (18-7, 8-5 in conference play) moved back two spots to No. 22 in the AP Top 25 after splitting results with the Oregon schools over the weekend.
The latest AP Top 25 poll was released on Monday, February 12.
Utah women’s basketball opened the season ranked No. 5. It was the highest AP Top 25 preseason ranking in program history and the first time since 2005 that the Utes were ranked to begin a season.
Utah women’s basketball comes in at No.22 this week after splitting results over the weekend against the Oregon schools.#GoUtes https://t.co/7M9xbClpbH
— Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) February 12, 2024
Where Utah Women’s Basketball Fell In Week 14 AP Top 25: February 12, 2024
- South Carolina Gamecocks (23-0)
- Ohio State (21-3)
- Stanford Cardinal (22-3)
- Iowa Hawkeyes (22-2)
- Texas Longhorns (22-3)
- North Carolina State (21-3)
- Kansas State (21-3)
- Colorado Buffaloes (20-4)
- UCLA Bruins (19-4)
- USC Trojans (17-4)
- Oregon State (20-3)
- Virgina Tech (20-4)
- LSU Tigers (21-4)
- Indiana Hoosiers (20-3)
- UConn Huskies (20-5)
- Notre Dame (18-5)
- Gonzaga Bulldogs (24-2)
- Louisville Cardinals (20-5)
- Syracuse Orange (20-4)
- Creighton Blue Jays (20-3)
- Baylor Bears (18-5)
- Utah Utes (18-7)
- Oklahoma Sooners (17-6)
- West Virginia (20-3)
- Princeton Tigers (18-3)
Follow the Utah Utes With KSL Sports
Utah will remain at home next week hosting the No. 4 Colorado Buffaloes on Friday, February 16. Tipoff is set for 6:00 pm MT and can be viewed on Pac-12 Networks.
“Everything we do is going to be in the name of creating a culture of championships.”
Yesterday, joined by our Alumni, we celebrated our program’s achievement of reaching 1000 total wins. #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/5LgZy43Aot
— Utah Women’s Basketball (@UTAHWBB) February 12, 2024
Find KSL Sports coverage of the Utah Utes here.
Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports
Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.
Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.