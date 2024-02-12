On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah WBB Drops In AP Top 25 After Splitting Oregon Schools

Feb 12, 2024, 10:35 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah women’s basketball (18-7, 8-5 in conference play) moved back two spots to No. 22 in the AP Top 25 after splitting results with the Oregon schools over the weekend.

The latest AP Top 25 poll was released on Monday, February 12.

Utah women’s basketball opened the season ranked No. 5. It was the highest AP Top 25 preseason ranking in program history and the first time since 2005 that the Utes were ranked to begin a season.

Where Utah Women’s Basketball Fell In Week 14 AP Top 25: February 12, 2024

  1. South Carolina Gamecocks (23-0)
  2. Ohio State (21-3)
  3. Stanford Cardinal (22-3)
  4. Iowa Hawkeyes (22-2)
  5. Texas Longhorns (22-3)
  6. North Carolina State (21-3)
  7. Kansas State (21-3)
  8. Colorado Buffaloes (20-4)
  9. UCLA Bruins (19-4)
  10. USC Trojans (17-4)
  11. Oregon State (20-3)
  12. Virgina Tech (20-4)
  13. LSU Tigers (21-4)
  14. Indiana Hoosiers (20-3)
  15. UConn Huskies (20-5)
  16. Notre Dame (18-5)
  17. Gonzaga Bulldogs (24-2)
  18. Louisville Cardinals (20-5)
  19. Syracuse Orange (20-4)
  20. Creighton Blue Jays (20-3)
  21. Baylor Bears (18-5)
  22. Utah Utes (18-7)
  23. Oklahoma Sooners (17-6)
  24. West Virginia (20-3)
  25. Princeton Tigers (18-3)

Follow the Utah Utes With KSL Sports

Utah will remain at home next week hosting the No. 4 Colorado Buffaloes on Friday, February 16. Tipoff is set for 6:00 pm MT and can be viewed on Pac-12 Networks.

Find KSL Sports coverage of the Utah Utes here. 

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

First Place Utah State Leans On Synergism To Keep Rolling

The Utah State Aggies have outperformed even the most optimistic expectations of what they could accomplish in Danny Sprinkle's first season.

46 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

49ers’ Decision To Take Ball First In Super Bowl Overtime Will Be Debated

The rules are different now, however, and that choice by San Francisco in the Super Bowl will be debated all offseason.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

49ers Coach Kyle Shanahan Experiences Third Super Bowl Heartbreak

Coach Kyle Shanahan's third trip to the Super Bowl ended up just like his first two — major disappointment after another blown late lead.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Travis Kelce Brings Home Hardware, Holds Up ‘End Of The Bargain’ With Taylor Swift

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce shook off a frustrating first half and held up his end of the bargain for girlfriend Taylor Swift.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

2024 Local NFL Player Free Agency Tracker

Here are the players with ties to the state of Utah that are involved with NFL free agency during the 2024 offseason.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Top Commercials Aired During Super Bowl LVIII

The Super Bowl is the biggest NFL game of the year but it's also the biggest contest for television advertisers.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Utah WBB Drops In AP Top 25 After Splitting Oregon Schools